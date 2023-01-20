Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Total number of Biden documents known to be marked classified is about 20, source says
The approximately 10 documents marked classified and discovered at the Penn Biden Center included top-secret material, according to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Top secret is the highest of the three basic levels of classification: confidential, secret and top secret. A leak of top secret information...
Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered
President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Hunter Biden 'quarantined' at Delaware house where classified docs found: 'There was no escaping'
President Biden's son Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir in 2021 that he “quarantined” at the Delaware home where classified documents were recently found.
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
Biden once defended taking home classified documents, said it 'depends on the document'
President Biden defended the practice of taking home classified documents while speaking to the press in August. The DOJ is now investigating documents at a Biden think tank.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Hunter Biden's Access to Classified Documents in Delaware Questioned
Republicans are demanding to see the "visitor logs" from President Biden's private home in Delaware, although it is unclear whether such logs exist.
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office
President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
Biden's classified doc scandal has 'makings of a potential cover-up' that could put US 'at risk': Rep. Comer
Rep. James Comer issued a stark warning over the Biden classified document scandal, telling 'Sunday Morning Futures' the alleged mishandling could really be a 'potential cover-up.'
