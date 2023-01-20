ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
Biden’s next big headache

OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
