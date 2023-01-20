ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin’s 20% Pump A Result of Reduced Consumer Index – Crypto Exec

Bitcoin’s recent 20% pump from a price of $16,000 to $21,425 signifies that investors are, once again, renewing their interest and confidence in cryptocurrencies, and comes after the latest inflation data showed a fall of 0.1% in the consumer price index during December 2022. According to the CEO of...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
zycrypto.com

StorX Network (SRX) Goes Live on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinstore

Coinstore, a top-rated cryptocurrency trading platform that seeks to disrupt the crypto industry by bringing “fun” to the DeFi space, now provides trading services for StorX Network ($SRX). According to an official announcement, the decentralized cloud storage network that empowers users to store their data securely in the...
zycrypto.com

Can Bitcoin Maintain the Latest Rally? Experts Express Mixed Reactions

An easing macroeconomic environment is giving bitcoin a bullish sentiment. But some market analysts believe the worst is yet to come. Leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was hard-hit last year, trading as low as $15k in November after the epic collapse of FTX. That has since changed, and the price has climbed to $23,010 at press time, representing a 35% gain per data from CoinMarketCap. The uptrend, also reflected in other digital assets, has driven the global market cap to over a trillion dollars.
zycrypto.com

El Salvador’s Exposure to Bitcoin Is Still “Minimal”, Asserts Regional Banker

Dante Mossi, the Chairman of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), has claimed that El Salvador’s exposure to cryptocurrencies is “minimal”. Speaking to Bloomberg Friday, Mossi noted that whereas Bitcoin’s popularity and adoption had grown since the top cryptocurrency was made legal tender in El Salvador about two years ago, the population’s exposure to it was too small.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Takes The Spotlight As Brazil And Argentina Mulls Creating A Common Currency

This week, Brazil and Argentina are set to declare the initiation of preparations for a shared currency, a move that could result in the formation of the world’s second-largest currency bloc. According to a report by Financial Times, the two countries will discuss the concept at an upcoming summit...
Reuters

Marketmind: Finally, bad news is bad news

Jan 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. No fireworks from the Bank of Japan but plenty damp squibs for investors to ruminate over, as a string of dismal U.S. economic indicators pours cold water on the 'soft landing' scenario that has gained traction lately.
TechCrunch

More money, more problems for crypto

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Do you believe in second chances? Well, FTX’s new CEO John J. Ray III hopes so. The disgraced crypto exchange’s...
zycrypto.com

Trump NFTs Make Resurgence As Daily Sales Spike Over 800% In 24 Hours

Trump’s NFT rises from the dead, with massive volumes soaring more than 800%. The rise in trading volumes resulted in an increase in the price of the trading cards, with prices almost up by 100%. Experts point to the news of the former President’s reinstatement on Twitter and Facebook...

Comments / 0

Community Policy