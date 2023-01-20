Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin’s 20% Pump A Result of Reduced Consumer Index – Crypto Exec
Bitcoin’s recent 20% pump from a price of $16,000 to $21,425 signifies that investors are, once again, renewing their interest and confidence in cryptocurrencies, and comes after the latest inflation data showed a fall of 0.1% in the consumer price index during December 2022. According to the CEO of...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Targets $25,000 In Ultra-Bullish Breakout as Whales Double Down On Gigantic BTC Buys
On Saturday, Bitcoin and Ether, the two biggest crypto assets by market capitalization, saw additional gains as the broader crypto industry kept on its unforeseen surge this year. At press time, Bitcoin was holding steady at about $22,821 after growing over 10% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s epic surge...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
China's recent announcement has the global CEO gravely worried.
Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street
The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington.
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as recession uncertainty dents consumer spending
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as fears of a recession grow. Bad economic news was cheered last year as it signaled inflation may be cooling and the Fed may ease up on rate hikes. "The equity markets have apparently begun to...
zycrypto.com
StorX Network (SRX) Goes Live on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinstore
Coinstore, a top-rated cryptocurrency trading platform that seeks to disrupt the crypto industry by bringing “fun” to the DeFi space, now provides trading services for StorX Network ($SRX). According to an official announcement, the decentralized cloud storage network that empowers users to store their data securely in the...
zycrypto.com
Can Bitcoin Maintain the Latest Rally? Experts Express Mixed Reactions
An easing macroeconomic environment is giving bitcoin a bullish sentiment. But some market analysts believe the worst is yet to come. Leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was hard-hit last year, trading as low as $15k in November after the epic collapse of FTX. That has since changed, and the price has climbed to $23,010 at press time, representing a 35% gain per data from CoinMarketCap. The uptrend, also reflected in other digital assets, has driven the global market cap to over a trillion dollars.
zycrypto.com
El Salvador’s Exposure to Bitcoin Is Still “Minimal”, Asserts Regional Banker
Dante Mossi, the Chairman of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), has claimed that El Salvador’s exposure to cryptocurrencies is “minimal”. Speaking to Bloomberg Friday, Mossi noted that whereas Bitcoin’s popularity and adoption had grown since the top cryptocurrency was made legal tender in El Salvador about two years ago, the population’s exposure to it was too small.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Takes The Spotlight As Brazil And Argentina Mulls Creating A Common Currency
This week, Brazil and Argentina are set to declare the initiation of preparations for a shared currency, a move that could result in the formation of the world’s second-largest currency bloc. According to a report by Financial Times, the two countries will discuss the concept at an upcoming summit...
zycrypto.com
Blockchain Project TABOO Sees Massive Value Spike of 300% in Crypto Bull Market
TABOO, a blockchain project often referred to as the “Playboy of Crypto”, may be setting the pace for the 2023 bullish trend as it records a massive spike of up to 300% in the new year. Launched in 2021, TABOO has emerged as one of the leading players...
Marketmind: Finally, bad news is bad news
Jan 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. No fireworks from the Bank of Japan but plenty damp squibs for investors to ruminate over, as a string of dismal U.S. economic indicators pours cold water on the 'soft landing' scenario that has gained traction lately.
TechCrunch
More money, more problems for crypto
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Do you believe in second chances? Well, FTX’s new CEO John J. Ray III hopes so. The disgraced crypto exchange’s...
zycrypto.com
Trump NFTs Make Resurgence As Daily Sales Spike Over 800% In 24 Hours
Trump’s NFT rises from the dead, with massive volumes soaring more than 800%. The rise in trading volumes resulted in an increase in the price of the trading cards, with prices almost up by 100%. Experts point to the news of the former President’s reinstatement on Twitter and Facebook...
