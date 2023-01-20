Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Carpinteria Girls Basketball Upsets Malibu; Warriors, Laguna Blanca Fall in Soccer
The Carpinteria girls basketball team upset CIF-ranked Malibu, 40-34, on Monday in a Citrus Coast League game to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. Malibu is ranked third in Division 5A. The Warriors played “in-your-face” defense all over the floor against Malibu’s top two scorers and double-teamed the Sharks’...
Noozhawk
Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting
The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Holds Off Dos Pueblos in a Thunderhut Thriller, 55-54
For the second time this season, the San Marcos boys basketball team narrowly got past crosstown rival Dos Pueblos, this time, Monday night at the Thunderhot. With 2.5 seconds remaining, the Chargers had one last look at the basket but a shot from guard Justin Stock clanked off the rim and a put-back attempt came just a second after the buzzer sounded, giving the Royals a thrilling 55-54 Channel League win.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa
San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Monday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
Noozhawk
Basketball: Dayzia Mendoza, Chloe Adams Play Well in Santa Barbara Loss to Oxnard; Dos Pueblos Boys Routed
Dayzia Mendoza scored 21 points and Chloe Adams had a double-double for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in a 67-47 loss to Oxnard in a Channel League game on Saturday night. The Dons only trailed by six after the first quarter and were down by 10 at halftime...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High’s Carter Battle, Kayalily Penn of Bishop Diego Named Athletes of Week
Santa Barbara High basketball player Carter Battle and Bishop Diego soccer’s Kayalily Penn were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Battle turned in fine all-around performance in two Channel League games last week,...
Noozhawk
Football Players from Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara Earn All-CIF Honors
Three Bishop Diego football players and one from Santa Barbara High received All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective playoff divisions. Senior running back Qu’Ran Gossett, senior lineman Pasefika Salatielu and junior running back/linebacker Misa Paiau were named to the CIF-SS Division 3 squad from Bishop Diego. Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Abe Jahadhmy Took the High Road to Becoming Head of the Royals’ Court
Abe Jahadhmy reached a fork in the road as a teenager nearly a half-century ago. He chose to veer from the ruts of delinquency and turn into a field of athletics. Jahadhmy reached his final destination on Friday when he worked his last day as athletic director at Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School.
Noozhawk
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Justine Katz, Dos Pueblos Play Big Down Stretch to Beat San Marcos, 65-60
Trailing since the first quarter, the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team got clutch performances down the stretch and beat crosstown rival San Marcos, 65-60, in a wild, foul-filled Channel League game on Saturday afternoon at Sovine Gym. Junior forward Justine Katz rose to the occasion in crunch time, scoring 11...
Noozhawk
Gauchos Race Past Roadrunners and Into First Place in Big West Basketball Race
Coach Joe Pasternack may have worried about his UC Santa Barbara basketball team playing five games in just 11 days, but Miles Norris felt like high-fiving the Big West Conference schedule-maker. “We get tired of playing against each other in practice,” the senior forward said. “We like beating up on...
Noozhawk
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
Noozhawk
UCSB Water Polo Beats No. 14 Indiana
The No. 19 UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team remained undefeated on the second day of the 2023 UCSB Winter Invite, shutting out UC Merced 22-0 before beating No. 14 Indiana 13-10. The Gauchos improve to 4-0 with two shutouts and a good win over their first ranked...
Noozhawk
Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase
Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
Noozhawk
Zach Gill Sings Songs From the Heart at Montessori Center School Benefit
Santa Barbara-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Zach Gill, lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson’s band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Red Piano, 519 State St., Santa Barbara, in support of the nonprofit, Montessori Center School. The evening’s program, Songs...
Noozhawk
Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023
Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
Noozhawk
Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards
Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
Noozhawk
Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm
Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Warren Butler Dishes on Restaurants, Outdoor Dining, State Street and City Council
Restaurant owner and manager Warren Butler says the City of Santa Barbara should allow sidewalk dining again and ease up rules on parklets if it wants to promote business downtown. “The amount of money we are going to be paying per foot is outrageous,” he said on the latest episode...
