ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Oxnard Takes Apart Santa Barbara With Red-Hot 3-Point Shooting

The 52 points scored by the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team against top-ranked Oxnard were the most allowed by the Yellow Jackets in Channel League play this season. Oxnard countered that with its biggest scoring output in league and beat the Dons 84-52 on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Holds Off Dos Pueblos in a Thunderhut Thriller, 55-54

For the second time this season, the San Marcos boys basketball team narrowly got past crosstown rival Dos Pueblos, this time, Monday night at the Thunderhot. With 2.5 seconds remaining, the Chargers had one last look at the basket but a shot from guard Justin Stock clanked off the rim and a put-back attempt came just a second after the buzzer sounded, giving the Royals a thrilling 55-54 Channel League win.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Water Polo Rallies for 9-7 Win Against Rio Mesa

San Marcos regrouped from a slow start and defeated visiting Rio Mesa, 9-7, in a Channel League girls water polo game on Monday. The Royals trailed 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 at halftime. Junior Serenity Stansfield played goalie in the second half and made nine blocks, including two...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Football Players from Bishop Diego, Santa Barbara Earn All-CIF Honors

Three Bishop Diego football players and one from Santa Barbara High received All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective playoff divisions. Senior running back Qu’Ran Gossett, senior lineman Pasefika Salatielu and junior running back/linebacker Misa Paiau were named to the CIF-SS Division 3 squad from Bishop Diego. Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Jumps Into Second Gymnastics Session

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes, following the success of its first programming session in September. The 10-week program, offered Thursday afternoons for students in TK-fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls. Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach, said internal...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Water Polo Beats No. 14 Indiana

The No. 19 UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team remained undefeated on the second day of the 2023 UCSB Winter Invite, shutting out UC Merced 22-0 before beating No. 14 Indiana 13-10. The Gauchos improve to 4-0 with two shutouts and a good win over their first ranked...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Game On at UCSB Lab Video Showcase

Community members are invited to join in as students from the UC Santa Barbara Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering show off their video game development skills in their second video game showcase, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 25, in front of the University Center/Bookstore. Attendees of all ages can play the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Zach Gill Sings Songs From the Heart at Montessori Center School Benefit

Santa Barbara-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Zach Gill, lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson’s band, will perform Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Red Piano, 519 State St., Santa Barbara, in support of the nonprofit, Montessori Center School. The evening’s program, Songs...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Edward Joseph Pfeiler of Santa Barbara, 1920-2023

Edward Joseph “Bud” Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on Jan. 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on Aug. 11, 1920 in Oxnard, California, the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his six brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Road family ranch.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rosario Albert ‘Ross’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1938-2023

Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather humbled himself and peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards

Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Amy Katz: Evacuating from Rancho Oso After the Storm

Rancho Oso Horse Ranch and Campground began evacuations on Jan. 11 for 400 residents, campers and staff who had been trapped by flash flooding for days when the driveway, Paradise Road and Highway 154 were shut down due to landslides and gushing water caused by the atmospheric river that had been drenching most of California for the last two weeks.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy