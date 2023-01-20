Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Embracing Our Differences in SarasotaChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Related
This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
Mysuncoast.com
80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
sarasotamagazine.com
Unidos Now Announces New Executive Director
UnidosNow’s board of directors has announced the promotion of associate executive director, Cintia Elenstar, to the position of executive director following the recent retirement of Luz Corcuera. Elenstar joined the organization in 2019 and has been groomed for this leadership role over the past three years as part of a board-led succession plan.
Fatburger to Open in Riverview
It’s the first of four locations planned for Tampa in the next few years
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America
VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom
13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Point
Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube provided an update on Twitter Monday evening regarding his road to recovery from serious injuries suffered during a January 18 tree-cutting accident. Congressman Steube is recovering from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck. He will be under care in...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Lee Health Brings Urologic Oncologist to Southwest Florida
January 23, 2023 — Dr. Joseph Klink has joined Lee Physician Group Urology to create and lead its urologic oncology department. Lee Health has expanded its service lines to include comprehensive urologic oncologic care. The community will have immediate access to all aspects of urologic oncology care and will not need to travel to receive treatments, surgery, and follow-up care.
Developer Darryl Shaw unveils big plans for Ybor Harbor project
Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw has unveiled plans for 6 million square feet of residential, hotel, office and retail space in 20 buildings clustered at the end of Ybor Channel. Driving the news: Shaw, the entrepreneur who's been investing in Ybor City real estate and the adjacent Gas Worx project,...
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Comments / 0