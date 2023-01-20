ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC7 Fort Myers

New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’

A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
Mysuncoast.com

80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
sarasotamagazine.com

Unidos Now Announces New Executive Director

UnidosNow’s board of directors has announced the promotion of associate executive director, Cintia Elenstar, to the position of executive director following the recent retirement of Luz Corcuera. Elenstar joined the organization in 2019 and has been groomed for this leadership role over the past three years as part of a board-led succession plan.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Venice home to southernmost carillon in America

VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom

13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Point

Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Lee Health Brings Urologic Oncologist to Southwest Florida

January 23, 2023 — Dr. Joseph Klink has joined Lee Physician Group Urology to create and lead its urologic oncology department. Lee Health has expanded its service lines to include comprehensive urologic oncologic care. The community will have immediate access to all aspects of urologic oncology care and will not need to travel to receive treatments, surgery, and follow-up care.
Axios

Developer Darryl Shaw unveils big plans for Ybor Harbor project

Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw has unveiled plans for 6 million square feet of residential, hotel, office and retail space in 20 buildings clustered at the end of Ybor Channel. Driving the news: Shaw, the entrepreneur who's been investing in Ybor City real estate and the adjacent Gas Worx project,...
