Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q-mediagroup.com
Pine Island 11th Annual Winterfest
The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and Pine Island Image Committee have been busy planning the 11th Annual Pine Island Winterfest. Committee member Kelly Leibold, says it’s an all-day event Saturday, January 28. Activties include cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, movie, children’s art projects, soup and chili feed and outdoor bonfire, cardboard sled race, Skate with a Cop, and a winter exploration with Miss Angie’s Place.
q-mediagroup.com
Trucks fall through Lake Pepin Ice
It's a reminder that this winter's ice isn't as strong as in years past. The sheriff in Goodhue County, says six trucks fell through the ice on their side of Lake Pepin about 40 to 60 feet offshore, over the weekend. The trucks were parked on the ice Saturday aound...
q-mediagroup.com
Red Wing Public Schools Superintendent Survey
Time is getting short to fill out the anonymous public survey now available for all community members to fill out now through Thursday as Red Wing Public Schools conducts a search for a permanent superintendent. People can complete the Superintendent Search Survey electronically at www.rwps.org; click on superintendent search in...
q-mediagroup.com
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS January 24, 2023
Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City (15-0 #1 AA) 7pm pre-game 7:15pm game on KLCH Lake Hits 95 and on-line at www.lakehits95.com with Craig Kennedy. Rochester Lourdes at Goodhue (14-2 #4 Class A) Pine Island at Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Kenyon-Wanamingo at Faribault Bethlehem Academy. Lewiston-Altura at Cannon Falls. Ellsworth at Amery. Prescott at St....
q-mediagroup.com
Memories of Korean War Veterans Book
The We Remember Korea Committee in Red Wing recently published a book honoring Veterans of the “forgotten war” as it is sometimes is called. Lottie Aslakson, Manager of the Red Wing Elks Club, says the book, Memories of Korean War Veterans, says it’s a big deal to honor the people who fought back then so people remember their sacrifices.
Comments / 0