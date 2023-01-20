ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Matt Nagy expected to be a 'prime candidate' for Titans OC

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of looking for their next offensive coordinator, a process that began before they hired general manager Ran Carthon on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Titans have requested interviews with three coaches thus far, with Kansas City Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy being among them.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, via “Ramon, Kayla and Will” on 104.5 The Zone, he expects Nagy to be a “prime candidate” for the Titans’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

He also notes that Vrabel seems intrigued by the Chiefs’ offense, which is pretty apparent given they also requested an interview with Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Fowler mentions Titans passing game coordinator Tim Kelly as a “strong candidate,” and he said Bieniemy is more focused on head-coaching opportunities but doesn’t rule out him wanting to run his own offense.

Hiring either Nagy or Bieniemy would mean a shift in offensive philosophy, as both have called plays for the Chiefs, a pass-first team under head coach Andy Reid’s offense.

Of course, the Titans are the exact opposite in their offensive approach.

Nagy previously served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17 before becoming head coach with the Chicago Bears, which did not pan out.

Along with Nagy and Bieniemy, the Titans have also reportedly put in a request to interview Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach, Charles London.

Expect the interview process to really pick up soon now that the Titans have hired their new general manager.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

