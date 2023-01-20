The Miz credits Stephanie McMahon for giving him and John Morrison the freedom to do “The Dirt Sheet.”. Miz is one of the longest-tenured members of the WWE roster, as he has been with the company since he competed on Tough Enough and landed a spot in developmental. He debuted on the main roster in 2006, and he has remained a prominent member of the roster ever since. The Miz is the first two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He worked with Stephanie for many years, and she announced her resignation on January 10, just a few days after Vince McMahon returned to the company.

21 HOURS AGO