Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Miz Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation, Says She Greenlit ‘The Dirt Sheet’
The Miz credits Stephanie McMahon for giving him and John Morrison the freedom to do “The Dirt Sheet.”. Miz is one of the longest-tenured members of the WWE roster, as he has been with the company since he competed on Tough Enough and landed a spot in developmental. He debuted on the main roster in 2006, and he has remained a prominent member of the roster ever since. The Miz is the first two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He worked with Stephanie for many years, and she announced her resignation on January 10, just a few days after Vince McMahon returned to the company.
Yardbarker
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (1/22): Seth Rollins Battles Austin Theory
On January 22, WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and other stars competed at the show. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:. WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c)...
Comments / 0