NBA prepares for LeBron James major move
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could move to his fourth NBA team this summer, according to one report. Heavy Sports reports that the Lakers star could force a move to a “winning environment” following another disappointing season in Los Angeles. “According to executives around the league, multiple teams are at least preparing for the Read more... The post NBA prepares for LeBron James major move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says The NBA Should Eliminate The Coach's Challenge
Nick Nurse reveals his true thoughts on NBA challenge rule.
LeBron James is looking to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer; who were the others?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the name James is chasing, but the previous record holders include Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Bob Pettit.
Miami Heat among NBA teams interested in swinging trade with New York Knicks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching with the New York Knicks actively engaged in conversations with both buyers
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks face daunting schedule as they again look to reverse losing streak
The pendulum has begun to swing back the other way now, because of course it has. The Knicks have been nothing if not streaky. An eight-game winning streak followed by a five-game losing streak followed by seven wins in eight games and now this current four-game losing streak that has featured three setbacks to teams with losing records. They have been consistently inconsistent, mixing strong stretches with poor ones. This streak, however, feels different because of the upcoming schedule, the fractured right thumb that will keep defensive ace Mitchell Robinson out for at least a month and the sore left knee sixth...
NBA Rumors: Nets, Clippers And Heat Among Teams Interested In Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka has a host of teams ready to trade for him, including the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Miami Heat.
Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
CBS Sports
Nuggets vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Current Records: Oklahoma City 22-24; Denver 33-13 The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Denver Nuggets since March 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Thunder and Denver will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. If the game is anything like the Nuggets' 131-126 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
chatsports.com
Leonard scored 30 points to lead Clippers past Mavs, 112-98
Kawhi Leonard collected 30 points and nine rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 112-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center. The Mavs dropped to 25-23 on the season and will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday before embarking on a two-game...
Grizzlies' Rookie Claims Ja Morant Is Most Valuable Player In NBA
Memphis Grizzlies rookie David Roddy stated recently on The Fast Break Podcast that Ja Morant is and should be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks face the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-22, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's first in the league scoring 33.7 points per game. The Mavericks are 18-10 in conference games. Dallas has a...
The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on Saturday Night
Listing the five best basketball shoes worn during NBA games on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Mavericks vs. Clippers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Dallas Mavericks will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at American Airlines Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. Dallas made easy work of the Miami Heat this past Friday and...
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 23 points Friday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-121 win over Memphis. James’ scoring average...
