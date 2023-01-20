Read full article on original website
Elon Musk comments on Flyers' Provorov Pride Night backlash: 'Pendulum has swung a bit too far'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded on Twitter to the backlash aimed toward Ivan Provorov who chose to not participate in the Philadelphia Flyers pregame Pride Night festivities.
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
NHL player scolded for skipping Pride event launches debate over forced activism: 'I think it's ridiculous'
NHL player Ivan Provorov made headlines for skipping festivities celebrating LGBTQ pride, and critics feels it's the latest example of an issued being foisted upon people.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are developments when it comes to the status of a Bo Horvat trade out of Vancouver. Which teams are in and which teams are serious? Meanwhile, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are already looking at signing Klim Kostin to a contract extension. Is it a mistake to do so while he’s playing so well? The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are said to be miles apart on a contract extension.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Winning Zacha for Haula Trade
The 2021-22 season saw veteran forward Erik Haula endear himself to the fans of the Boston Bruins. A depth signing in the offseason, Haula was never expected to be a major difference-maker during his stint with the Bruins. Despite this, the Finnish forward would work his way up to the team’s second-line center position, scoring 18 goals and 44 points in 78 games and helping to fill the void left by David Krejci. His successful season was good enough for the Bruins to parlay Haula into Pavel Zacha via a trade with the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 offseason.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
atozsports.com
Jalen Hurts receives validation from an extremely unlikely person
Jalen Hurts has proven the doubters wrong. And after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the team’s first NFC Championship Game since 2017 following a 38-7 victory over the New York Giants Saturday night, Hurts received validation from an unlikely person — the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Michael Strahan on Eagles fans: 'By far the meanest city…meanest people. But it was motivating'
Former Giants great Michael Strahan said he loved playing in Philadelphia, but added that the city has the “meanest fans” and the “meanest people.”
New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water
It looks like the New York Giants don’t have water in their team hotel in Philadelphia, according to an ESPN... The post New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water appeared first on Outsider.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
The Hockey Writers
3 AHL Bruins’ Under-the-Radar Prospects Who Could Be Traded
It’s that time of year when NHL trade rumors begin to swirl and teams check in on which players from which teams might be available. For the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney, that means the phones will be busy at his office at Warrior Ice Arena looking to add pieces to his team that might push them over the top of the rest of the playoff field this spring.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Management Scouting Canucks – Who Has Their Attention?
As the 2023 Trade Deadline inches closer, many teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, are hard at work scouting and seeing what players would make good additions. Ken Holland, Jay Woodcroft, and Bob Nicholson attended the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche game on Jan. 20 to likely do just that. There...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Rookies Could Dictate 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Plans
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes in a recent article for The Athletic, pro scouts for the Edmonton Oilers are meeting Las Vegas on Sunday and making determinations about what the team needs ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. He writes, “Much depends on the development of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Kings Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Los Angeles Kings are holding onto a playoff spot for dear life as teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Colorado Avalanche have caught them amidst below-average play as of late. The offence has been carrying the team all season long, but the Kings have areas they would like to improve upon by the deadline to make the playoffs and win.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Second Half Storylines to Watch
After learning about Saturday’s bombshell announcement that Cole Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery, many fans of the Montreal Canadiens are ready to fast forward to June and prepare for what they hope is another eventful summer for general manager Kent Hughes. While the upcoming offseason will undoubtedly be...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Donato Showing Once Again How Valuable He Is
Ryan Donato is once again one of the best Seattle Kraken players that is rarely talked about. The 26-year-old is on pace to break his career high in points set last season with 31 and has done this despite playing mostly in the bottom six and without significant power-play time. His up-tempo play and strong positioning on the ice are just a few of the many reasons why he has become such an important part of Seattle’s organization.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett praises Tyrese Maxey after Sixers beat Kings
Young Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey continues to turn heads in the NBA. The third-year guard out of Kentucky just gets it and he has an understanding of how to succeed at this level as he continues to take strides and improve as a player every day. In Saturday’s win...
