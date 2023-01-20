ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
Harper's Bazaar

How to nurture creativity in the next generation

After nearly a quarter of a decade working in the advertising industry, Sarah Jenkins is still just as excited as when she first started out. “It’s creativity on steroids,” she says. “You get to sit with people who write and produce amazing stories and content every day.”
Harper's Bazaar

Inside the Launch of Bode’s New Womenswear

A few years ago, at the 2021 Met Gala, Lorde appeared on the red carpet in one of the strangest and most miraculous ensembles in Met Gala history. It was a white silk skirt and open front jacket, beaded with delicate metal work and studded with cabochons, and she had little white slippers on her feet and a crown on her head. It was sexy, weird, luxurious, and so not what you might expect from Emily Adams Bode Aujla, a woman who’s made her name with darling men’s jackets made of old quilts. Lorde looked not only dressed but adorned. Somehow, too, there was a sense that these clothes, though designed for one of the most publicity-frenzied events in the entertainment and fashion worlds, were really Lorde’s. That they had some history and personal meaning to them; that she had some kind of deep and enchanting connection to the cloth.
Harper's Bazaar

The Shoe Brand Meghan Markle Wears on Repeat Is Having a Major Sale

While you may not want to walk a mile in a member of the Royal Family's shoes, you might be itching to bring a little bit of their style into your wardrobe. Fortunately, Sarah Flint's Happy Shoe Year Sale offers a rare opportunity to score some regal fashion for less. Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing the brand a handful of times—and no, not just because they match her classic-meets-California cool style. The direct-to-consumer label is known for making comfortable boots, heels, and flats that look just as good as they feel. (Translation? Walking a literal mile in the Duchess of Sussex's Sarah Flint Natalie flats seems like a breeze.)

