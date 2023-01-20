A few years ago, at the 2021 Met Gala, Lorde appeared on the red carpet in one of the strangest and most miraculous ensembles in Met Gala history. It was a white silk skirt and open front jacket, beaded with delicate metal work and studded with cabochons, and she had little white slippers on her feet and a crown on her head. It was sexy, weird, luxurious, and so not what you might expect from Emily Adams Bode Aujla, a woman who’s made her name with darling men’s jackets made of old quilts. Lorde looked not only dressed but adorned. Somehow, too, there was a sense that these clothes, though designed for one of the most publicity-frenzied events in the entertainment and fashion worlds, were really Lorde’s. That they had some history and personal meaning to them; that she had some kind of deep and enchanting connection to the cloth.

2 DAYS AGO