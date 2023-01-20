Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants
Eli Manning expected a double-bird salute the moment he stepped foot on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Saturday.Manning, the New... The post Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants appeared first on Outsider.
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni calls out WIP’s Angelo Cataldi
Nick Sirianni is standing by his man. On Saturday, after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 38-7, in their NFC Divisional Playoff Game, the Philadelphia head coach was asked about defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. And Sirianni had Gannon’s back. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia:. “Jonathan Gannon puts these guys...
Nets’ Jacque Vaughn ‘looking forward’ to injury update from Kevin Durant
When Kevin Durant got hurt on Jan. 8 in Miami and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL the next morning, the Nets said he would be evaluated in two weeks. With the Nets flying cross-country following their victory over the defending-champion Warriors, no update was expected Monday. There could be more clarity at Tuesday’s practice. For his part, coach Jacque Vaughn said he has given his star player his space during his rehab process. “Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said. “So besides that, haven’t asked for update and I’m looking forward to the two-week...
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Dominant Divisional Playoff Victory
The Philadelphia Eagles secured the best record in the NFC during the regular season. Against the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs this Saturday, they proved exactly why. Philadelphia crushed its NFC East rival 38-7 tonight, officially granting the Eagles a spot in the NFC ...
Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a message for some detractors after Saturday’s convincing playoff win over the New York Giants. Sirianni had a message for critics of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, specifically calling out Angelo Cataldi, the morning show host on 94.1 WIP and frequent Gannon critic. Nick Sirianni had the 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 for Jonathan... The post Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Video Of Eagles Player's Daughter Going Viral Sunday
Most kids didn't need to stay up past their bedtimes to know how Saturday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants would end. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They entered halftime up 28-0 before cruising to a 38-7 win at Lincoln Financial Field. ...
Philadelphia 76ers Broadcast Graphic Trolled Sacramento Kings And Their Beam After Big Win
The Philadelphia 76ers broadcast team went off on the Sacramento Kings after their 21-point comeback win.
Eagles Fans Had Special Message For Eli Manning Today
During this past Monday's Manningcast, Giants legend Eli Manning said he would make a trip to Philadelphia to watch his former team face the Eagles in the Divisional Round. “I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly,” Manning said. “But I think I have to break that ...
Eagles’ playoff wins sends shockwave through the country music world
The Philadelphia Eagles got a heckuva victory against their division rival yesterday in the New York Giants. It was Philly’s first postseason action of this season, but they showed absolutely no rust. Jalen Hurts did Jalen Hurts things, and the defense had the Giants in a chokehold all day long.
