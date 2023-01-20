When Kevin Durant got hurt on Jan. 8 in Miami and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL the next morning, the Nets said he would be evaluated in two weeks. With the Nets flying cross-country following their victory over the defending-champion Warriors, no update was expected Monday. There could be more clarity at Tuesday’s practice. For his part, coach Jacque Vaughn said he has given his star player his space during his rehab process. “Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said. “So besides that, haven’t asked for update and I’m looking forward to the two-week...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO