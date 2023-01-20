ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Nets’ Jacque Vaughn ‘looking forward’ to injury update from Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant got hurt on Jan. 8 in Miami and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL the next morning, the Nets said he would be evaluated in two weeks.  With the Nets flying cross-country following their victory over the defending-champion Warriors, no update was expected Monday. There could be more clarity at Tuesday’s practice.  For his part, coach Jacque Vaughn said he has given his star player his space during his rehab process.  “Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said. “So besides that, haven’t asked for update and I’m looking forward to the two-week...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a message for some detractors after Saturday’s convincing playoff win over the New York Giants. Sirianni had a message for critics of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, specifically calling out Angelo Cataldi, the morning show host on 94.1 WIP and frequent Gannon critic. Nick Sirianni had the 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 for Jonathan... The post Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Eagles Fans Had Special Message For Eli Manning Today

During this past Monday's Manningcast, Giants legend Eli Manning said he would make a trip to Philadelphia to watch his former team face the Eagles in the Divisional Round.  “I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly,” Manning said. “But I think I have to break that ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

