USC football continued to make moves in Georgia with an offer to four-star 2024 Mountain View (GA) defensive lineman Justin Greene on Monday. USC joins an offer list for Greene that includes Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan State and Kentucky among others. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Greene is rated the No....
Following Sunday’s commitment from Woodland OT Kam Pringle, another major USC target in the 2024 class is set to make his commitment announce Tuesday around noon. TE Michael Smith (6-4 225) of Savannah narrowed his list to USC, Ohio State and Arkansas. The Gamecocks were the first to offer Smith and he has visited three times including the Georgia game and once in mid-December. He also visited Ohio State for a game in September. Last season Smith caught 24 passes for 601 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore he caught 48 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith would be the Gamecocks’ third commitment for their 2024 class, with a possible fourth looming on Friday in LB Wendell Gregory.
By all accounts, the commitment of Woodland OT Kam Pringle to USC for the 2024 class was huge for Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer. It was a significant in-state recruiting victory over Clemson, and a major SEC recruiting victory over Georgia. Pringle will sign with the Gamecocks in December and enroll in January of 2024.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and seventh in […]
Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
One of South Carolina's safety targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle has the Gamecocks as one of his five finalists.
Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
A transfer prospect who visited earlier this month officially enrolled at South Carolina on Monday. Tony Morrell of TheBigSpur reported that Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis (Harlem, N.Y.) was enrolled and that he would arrive in Columbia that day. Lewis (6-0, 190) caught 42 passes for 615 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Memphis. He also returned 26 punts for 255 yards and a touchdown. His average of 9.81 yards per return was 13th in the country. In 2021, his first season at Memphis, he caught 22 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns.
Newly minted commit Kam Pringle gives Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program a future staple at left tackle.
#STRecruiting: Beamer adds major chip to 2024 class with commitment from Pringle
What could be a huge week in recruiting for Shane Beamer and his 2024 USC football recruiting class started off big on Sunday afternoon with a commitment from OT Kam Pringle (6-7 315) of Woodland. Pringle is regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in the nation for the ’24 class and one of the state’s top prospects as well.
Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio
#STRecruiting: LB Wendell Gregory visited #Gamecocks Saturday with decision made
LB Wendell Gregory (6-4 220) of Marietta, GA has been a frequent visitor to USC and Saturday he was back for the junior day in what will be his final recruiting visit before making his commitment announcement Friday at 5:30 PM. Gregory said Saturday night his decision has been made and the winning school has been notified.
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gives a lot of credit to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for landing stars Spencer Rattler and Antwane Wells for the 2023 season. Loggains called Rattler the biggest recruit he’s had since his wife, and he was a big part of getting his quarterback back into the fold, as well as the school’s top wide receiver.
The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2. It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years.
Another Saturday in the dark for #Gamecocks as they fall to Auburn 81-66 (AUDIO)
Saturday’s 81-66 loss by USC to 16th ranked Auburn wasn’t the 40-point-plus beatdowns administered the previous two Saturdays by Tennessee and Texas A&M respectively, and the Gamecocks actually had some good moments against the Tigers, but they fell behind early once again and could not catch up. The...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane brought his football team to the court during halftime of Saturday's game with Auburn at the Colonial Life Arena. Beamer and the Gamecocks are coming off an 8-5 season which led to the coach getting a massive raise with a new five-year extension. His new deal runs through 2027 and with a value of more than $33 million, Beamer is the highest paid coach in the history of Gamecock athletics.
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record.
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway.
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attention racers, and those who might travel Meeting Street in West Columbia!. Organizers of the West Columbia Kinetic Derby Day will be temporarily closing down a portion of the street while testing out the obstacle course portion of the races this Saturday, Jan. 28.
