Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat
Andrew and Hannah Christiansen purchased the formerly troubled business last year. To counter a history of safety concerns at the location, they have partnered with social service agencies on community outreach. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wash and learn: New owners bring social services to Burlington laundromat.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT
Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
WCAX
Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament
How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless. Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation.
Burlington HS demolition can begin in February
The school district has agreed to allow Monsanto's parent company to inspect the campus next month.
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months
After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont Yankee Sportsman’s Show draws in exhibitors
ESSEX JUNCTION, VT – Dozens of exhibitors gather in Essex Junction for Vermont’s 2023 Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show. Housed at the Champlain Valley Expo Center, the 29th annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show began Friday, and will continue through the weekend. This massive exposition is where hunters,...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
WCAX
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up
The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
Water main break forces dismissal of Colchester schools
The Colchester School District has notified families that students who have not been picked up by dismissal will go home on the bus.
Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage
South Burlington-based Summit Properties and Middlebury College are partnering in an effort to build a combination of affordable and market-rate housing in downtown Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage.
Troopers search for driver who crashed into Franklin County firehouse
A hit-and-run driver reportedly crashed into the Bakersfield fire hall on Friday morning.
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Newport Town, VT
NEWPORT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car in Newport Town. Officials said 36-year-old Monica Donofrio, of Newport Center, was running along VT Route 105 in the westbound lane when she was struck by a driver.
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: A $435,000 home in Colchester with a two car attached garage and granite countertops
For single level living look no further than this cute ranch in Colchester. With a modern kitchen with granite countertops and a open and spacious living and dining room this place could be a great home. The home also includes access to a private local beach. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2...
