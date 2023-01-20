Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania school district encouraging teachers to not disclose students’ gender identity to parents
A school district in Pennsylvania recently released a proposed policy that prohibits educators from informing parents of their child’s gender identity or preferred pronouns unless required by law. The Upper Moreland School District’s proposed policy on “Transgender and Gender Diverse Students” was discussed at a school board meeting on...
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
DC police chief gets passionate in crime meeting: ‘Something going on within the culture of our young people’
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a meeting with neighborhood leaders Saturday to discuss government plans to combat the rapidly rising crime rate. Appearing alongside Bowser was Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, who spoke about the influence and dangers of modern youth culture. D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee addresses...
