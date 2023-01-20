ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Pennsylvania school district encouraging teachers to not disclose students’ gender identity to parents

A school district in Pennsylvania recently released a proposed policy that prohibits educators from informing parents of their child’s gender identity or preferred pronouns unless required by law. The Upper Moreland School District’s proposed policy on “Transgender and Gender Diverse Students” was discussed at a school board meeting on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

DC police chief gets passionate in crime meeting: ‘Something going on within the culture of our young people’

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a meeting with neighborhood leaders Saturday to discuss government plans to combat the rapidly rising crime rate. Appearing alongside Bowser was Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, who spoke about the influence and dangers of modern youth culture. D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee addresses...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy