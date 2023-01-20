Read full article on original website
Travel Companies Urged to Invest in Payments to Make the Most of Travel Boom
Travel companies are being urged to invest more in their payments and booking experiences to avoid losing out on the January holiday booking boom, as new data released today by open banking platform TrueLayer reveals the huge range of issues that holidaymakers face when booking travel. After several difficult years...
Deel Simplifies Global HR with New Full-Stack Platform
Deel, the global HR company, today announced the launch of Deel HR, US Payroll, and Deel Engage, making it possible, for the first time, to hire, manage, and pay global teams compliantly on one platform. This news comes as Deel hits $295 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a $12 billion valuation – up from just $57 million ARR a year ago.
Auriga Expands Into Central & Eastern Europe Market for Digital Self Service Banking Technology
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced it is taking a majority shareholding in F1 Solutions, a Warsaw-based, multi-vendor ATM, cash management and cash recycler software vendor. The deal furthers Auriga’s international expansion strategy and will help the business enter the Polish market and grow in Central and EasternEurope (CEE).
Recap Launches Game-changing Crypto Tax Dashboard, Helping Investors Understand Their Crypto-net-worth and Taxes
Crypto tax calculation service, Recap, has announced the release of the Recap Dashboard, providing UK investors with a single view of their crypto portfolio – critically removing the disconnect between crypto trades and taxes. The Recap Dashboard is set to be a game changer for investors in cryptoassets, NFTs...
Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 UK Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS Global Innovation Report
New research released today from FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty. The...
Bitfinex Becomes First Customer For New Tap ‘Cards as a Service’ B2B Revenue Stream
Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the regulated crypto app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its CaaS ‘Cards as a Service’ B2B product (the “Product”) with leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex as the first client for this new service.
Twinco Capital raises $12 million led by Quona Capital to expand its next-gen supply chain finance platform
Twinco Capital, the first global supply chain finance solution that covers the production cycle from purchase order to final invoice payment, announced today it has closed a $12 million equity and debt round. The investment was led by Quona Capital, and included participation from Working Capital, as well as existing investors Mundi Ventures and Finch Capital. Zubi Capital provided the venture debt portion. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion within the major sourcing countries and strengthen its technology and data capabilities, in particular in relation to ESG.
