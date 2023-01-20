Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
WHAS 11
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Explore Possibly Having Kids (Exclusive)
David and Annie are thinking about having children. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses taking a big step in their relationship which they previously hadn't considered before. David, 54, already has three kids with his ex-wife while Annie...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Accuses Ex Shayne of Casting for 'Perfect Match' While They Were Dating
The drama continues for formerLove Is Blindcouple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen. The exes got engaged on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, but split at the altar after having an off-camera fight the night before their wedding. They later admitted to giving their relationship another go after the show wrapped, but ultimately went their separate ways.
WHAS 11
'The Last of Us' Episode 2: Anna Torv on Tess's Fate and Working With Pedro Pascal (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of The Last of Us, titled "Infected." Sunday's episode of The Last of Us kept the emotions coming as fans got to see one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the game canon play out onscreen. Following her introduction as Joel's (Pedro Pascal)...
WHAS 11
Robert Pattinson Rocks a Skirt for Paris Fashion Week
Robert Pattinson showed off his style range -- and legs -- during Paris Fashion Week. On Friday, the 36-year-old actor attended the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show and wore a skirt for the occasion. Pattinson rocked a blue pleated skirt, with a brown plush jacket, layered over a turtleneck....
WHAS 11
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
WHAS 11
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married. The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I...
