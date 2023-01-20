Read full article on original website
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Hamilton High students look to protest dirty restrooms, cellphone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton High School students are planning a protest. They’re complaining of a cellphone ban, bad lunches and dirty restrooms. “It disgusts me. It’s like nasty,” said Hamilton High senior, Omarion Smith. “Yesterday I had to leave the school just to go home and use the bathroom because it was too bad. I couldn’t even do it. They got some bags over all the toilets.”
shelby-news.com
GMSD announces Principal, Supervisor of Year with a surprise
Germantown Middle School’s Shamira Davis has been named Principal of the Year and Karen Dodd of Student Services being named Supervisor of the Year. Davis, who has been serving as the principal of Houston Middle School for the past two years, has been recognized for her exceptional leadership and dedication to the students and staff. She has been instrumental in creating a positive and inclusive school culture, and her efforts have led to significant improvements in student opportunities and engagement.
Remembering Dr. Champion: Community reflects on passing of legendary herbalist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bluff City says goodbye to legendary, longtime pharmacist and herbalist Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Charles Champion, for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store, died at the age of 92. “The family got my deepest condolences. I hate it,” said Champion’s God son Joseph Gandy. “I...
Family, school remember children on 3rd anniversary of their shooting deaths
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked three years since 16-year-old Lequan Boyd and his niece, six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, were fatally shot inside their home in Hickory Hill. The people responsible have still not faced justice. The school system those children attended honored their memories Friday night at halftime of the...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
localmemphis.com
Collierville students honored 3 years after deadly shooting
The investigation into Ashlynn and Quan's deaths is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide
On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Shelby County Clerk systems back online after statewide system issues, Halbert says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work at Shelby County Clerk’s Offices was impacted Monday morning after a statewide system issue, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Halbert said around 7:30 a.m. that an issue with the State of Tennessee transaction team was causing glitches with motor vehicles and businesses tax services.
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness
A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls. The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 4 at the OPD. After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was arrested on Jan....
actionnews5.com
Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s. He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store”...
WATCH: Lisa Marie celebration of life held at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and family gathered at Graceland on Sunday to pay respects and honor the life of Lisa Marie Presley. According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland. The service starts at 9 a.m. Gates open two hours earlier at 7. The service […]
actionnews5.com
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
Tennessee Tribune
“The Picture Taker” Documentary Unveils Secret Life of Memphis Photographer and FBI Informant Ernest Withers Jan. 30 on PBS
(TN Tribune) — Born and raised in the segregated South, Ernest Withers (1922-2007) captured over six decades of African American history that witnessed the height of the Civil Rights Movement and The Cold War. The Memphis, Tennessee, native photographed legendary icons, ranging from prominent activists like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Storm coming Tuesday, but snow not likely
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A storm is brewing Tuesday night, but WREG Weather Experts say the event is not likely to feature snow around here. Starting around rush hour Tuesday evening, the heaviest rain and thundershowers will move through the Memphis area, Todd Demers says. But any snow and frozen precipitation is likely to remain to […]
