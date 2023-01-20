Read full article on original website
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid have heated exchange on sidelines after injury
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleaded with head coach Andy Reid to go back in the game after suffering an ankle injury against the Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes did not want to be sidelined because of an ankle injury and he let Andy Reid know it. It wasn’t hard to read the...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s
Things could get awfully loud in Kansas City this weekend for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The post While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Official's Penalty Call Going Viral During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The first half of the Chiefs-Jaguars game this Saturday has featured just about everything you could possibly imagine. During the second quarter of action, Chad Henne completed a pass to Travis Kelce for a fresh set of downs. Arden Key had a late hit on the play. Before the officiating ...
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Joe Namath Sends Strong Message to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Joe Namath really, really wants to see the New York Jets make a change at quarterback ahead of the 2023 season. He’s got one particular name in mind: Aaron Rodgers (perhaps you’ve heard of him). And “Broadway Joe” is willing to make a deal with the four-time league MVP.
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
‘Fire Tony Dungy now’: Former NFL coach under fire after using Damar Hamlin to advance agenda, tweeting litter box smear
Tony Dungy has had one heckuva cringey week, but it doesn’t look like that will affect the former NFL coach‘s gig broadcasting football games for NBC. But that is what a lot of fans were calling for before Friday. And then the former NFL coach went out on Friday at the March of Life in Washington, D.C. and used Damar Hamlin’s while discussing the fight against abortion.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Look: NFL Fans Can't Believe The Weather For Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The Kansas City Chiefs will make their postseason debut Saturday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round. It looks like Mother Nature will make her presence felt as well. Videos have emerged of snow falling hard on Arrowhead Stadium roughly an hour before the ...
49ers announce passing of former star player, coach
The San Francisco 49ers revealed some unfortunate news on Friday, releasing a statement on former linebacker and linebackers coach Ed Beard, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The San Francisco 49ers are mourning the passing of Ed Beard who played 8 seasons with the team from 1965-1972. Our deepest condolences to Read more... The post 49ers announce passing of former star player, coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today
In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
San Fransisco 49ers great has died: reports
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker and assistant coach Ed Beard has died. No cause of death was given. The team took Beard in the 14th-round, 183rd-overall, in the 1964 draft. San Francisco was the only team he ever played for, going through the 1972 season. He appeared in 92 games...
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Changes Ahead Of 49ers Game
In a rematch of last year's wild card game, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this Sunday. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Cowboys appear to be finalizing their roster for kickoff. According to NFL insider Todd Archer, Dallas has waived ...
Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star
The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
Giants don't have water at hotel on morning of playoff game with Eagles
If you needed a reminder of why home-field advantage in the playoffs is so important, the New York Giants appear to be getting it Saturday morning.
