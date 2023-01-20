ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
PennLive.com

‘Fire Tony Dungy now’: Former NFL coach under fire after using Damar Hamlin to advance agenda, tweeting litter box smear

Tony Dungy has had one heckuva cringey week, but it doesn’t look like that will affect the former NFL coach‘s gig broadcasting football games for NBC. But that is what a lot of fans were calling for before Friday. And then the former NFL coach went out on Friday at the March of Life in Washington, D.C. and used Damar Hamlin’s while discussing the fight against abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

49ers announce passing of former star player, coach

The San Francisco 49ers revealed some unfortunate news on Friday, releasing a statement on former linebacker and linebackers coach Ed Beard, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The San Francisco 49ers are mourning the passing of Ed Beard who played 8 seasons with the team from 1965-1972. Our deepest condolences to Read more... The post 49ers announce passing of former star player, coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today

In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

San Fransisco 49ers great has died: reports

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker and assistant coach Ed Beard has died. No cause of death was given. The team took Beard in the 14th-round, 183rd-overall, in the 1964 draft. San Francisco was the only team he ever played for, going through the 1972 season. He appeared in 92 games...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star

The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy