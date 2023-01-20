Read full article on original website
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,343,546 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC). This represents 12.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 5,925,203 shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.91%. A...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38,923,690 shares of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 35,709,974 shares and 15.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
Technology Stocks Shine As TSX Rises For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Stocks from real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted impressive gains. The mood in the market was fairly positive amid rising expectations the central banks, including the Federal...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
Increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Viad Corp VVI, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and BGSF, Inc. BGSF to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. About...
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BFAM
In trading on Monday, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.09, changing hands as high as $79.29 per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
SNEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.22, changing hands as low as $82.88 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2023: BLDP, BLDP.TO, AQUA, XYL, NE, BKR
Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was easing 0.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was edging up 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate...
Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company. In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no...
Stock Market Recovery: These 4 Stocks Have Been on the Rise in 2023
After economic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022, countless companies started 2023 with their shares at lower-than-optimal valuations. Many of the biggest names in tech and entertainment have suffered double-digit percentage declines over the last 12 months. However, investors seem to be feeling optimistic as the new year...
HOG vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (Symbol: ESTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.65, changing hands as high as $14.84 per share. Earthstone Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Micron Was Rallying Today
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were rallying today, up 5.2% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Monday. The beaten-down maker of memory and storage chips didnt reportany news of its own, but several positive industry developments today conspired to ignite a big move in the stock. These included news...
