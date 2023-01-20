ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State basketball vs. UNC preview

By Matt Carter
 3 days ago
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Saturday afternoon represents a major opportunity for NC State basketball. The Wolfpack will be on the road to face rival North Carolina at the Dean Smith Center for a 5 p.m. tipoff on ACC Network.

NC State has been one of the surprises of the ACC thus far, off to a 15-4 overall start, including a 4-3 mark in the conference. After opening the league schedule with a home loss to Pittsburgh, many wondered if the Pack could be facing a 1-5 start in ACC play giving the front-loaded nature of NC State’s conference slate.

Instead, after beating Miami, NC State was 3-3 in the league. On Tuesday evening, the Wolfpack overcame a slow start to knock of Georgia Tech on the road and get above .500 in the league for the first time since NC State was 2-1 in the 2020-21 season.

Saturday figures to be one of the toughest games of the season for NC State. North Carolina, the preseason No. 1 team in the country, has struggled away from home, explaining a surprising 13-6 record, but the Heels are an undefeated 9-0 in the Dean Dome and is also 5-3 in the ACC.

Both teams could see a top-25 ranking in their future with a win in Saturday’s contest.

The Wolfpacker duo of Matt Carter and Justin H. Williams preview the upcoming contest in the latest edition of The Wolfpacker Podcast, which can be heard or watched below.

Among the many topics discussed:

• Why Carter, the history buff, looks at the recent past in the series and may take a glass-half-empty outlook for NC State with regards to Saturday’s game in Chapel Hill. Under NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts, the Wolfpack has struggled, to put it kindly, defensively against the Tar Heels in rivalry contests in the Dean Dome.

Can this year’s team, the best defensively yet under Keatts, buck that trend?

• Why the status of NC State junior center Ebenezer Dowuona may be an important factor in Saturday’s contest. Dowuona missed the win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday with an illness. North Carolina, unlike Georgia Tech, has some height in their lineup, led by potential ACC Player of the Year and senior center Armando Bacot.

One other thing important to note: UNC has a penchant to get to the free throw line, markedly better than any other team in the ACC. A short-handed front court for NC State may be a problem against an opponent that has enjoyed good luck in drawing fouls.

• Why this game may actually be more important for North Carolina than for NC State when considering NCAA Tournament outlook.

All those topics and much more!

Listen to the podcast or watch via The Wolfpacker’s YouTube channel.

The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State Basketball Update

Watch The Wolfpacker Podcast On YouTube

