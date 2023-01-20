Eric Musselman credits Arkansas for competitiveness in Missouri loss

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The start to conference play has not been good for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are now 1-5 in the SEC following Wednesday’s 79-76 defeat to Missouri.

But head coach Eric Musselman highlighted that he was proud of the competitiveness the team showed in the loss.

“I thought our competitive nature tonight was at a high level,” Musselman said. “It’s a basketball team that has not figured out how to win down the stretch.”

Arkansas shot 23-for-26 from the free throw line but got outmatched by Missouri, which went to the line 40 times and made 30 free throws.

Three Razorbacks starters — Davonte Davis, Kamani Johnson and Makhi Mitchell — along with Jordan Walsh fouled out of the game.

“Foul shooting was much improved at 89(%),” Musselman said. “I just have never coached in a game where four players foul out and the opposition shoots 40 free throws…We haven’t caught any breaks. Every team’s got to try to create the brakes for themselves. Composure down the stretch, a young team, a lot of new faces, critical turnovers around the rim, critical turnover on the baseline.”

Eric Musselman highlights turnovers as a key factor

Arkansas had a whopping 21 turnovers in the game, which lead to 31 points for Missouri. The Tigers, on the other hand, had only 12 turnovers leading to 13 points for the Razorbacks.

While Arkansas competitiveness was high and the team rebounded the ball very well, Eric Musselman noted that many turnovers is not what you want to have happen.

“The 21 turnovers in a basketball game is is way too many,” Musselman said. “We didn’t walk into the building tonight thinking that we’d have four players foul out but that’s what happened and great job on the back boards, basically doubling them up on the on the glass. But the turnovers too much and then and then on the floor trying to keep composure and close games.has got to — I mean all you can do is gain experience through this.”