Mississippi State expected to hire Syracuse's Mike Schmidt as new OL coach

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mississippi State has its new offensive line coach, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The Bulldogs are plucking Mike Schmidt from Syracuse to come coach their OL. Here was the report and background on Schmidt from Zenitz:

“Mississippi State is expected to hire Syracuse’s Mike Schmidt as offensive line coach, sources tell On3.

“Schmidt’s Syracuse offensive line group helped Sean Tucker rank No. 1 in the ACC in rushing in 2021 and second this season. He previously worked with new Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett for nine seasons at San Diego State.

“Schmidt, a former San Diego State offensive lineman and team captain, was San Diego State’s offensive line coach from 2012 to 2020 after three seasons there as a graduate assistant.”

A strong season with the Orange frontline earns Schmidt a coveted SEC gig. But wait, didn’t Mississippi State hire another big name OL coach recently? Yes they did. A few weeks back, Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend hit the market after Bryan Harsin and his staff were let go. Friend reportedly accepted the OL coaching job at Memphis, but the next day, news broke that he was actually staying in the SEC and joining the Mississippi State staff.

However, we now know that he is not the primary OL coach and instead will serve in “a position to be named later,” according to the official Mississippi State team site. So, there’s plenty of high-major OL coaching experience on new head coach Zach Arnett’s initial staff with the Bulldogs.

Mike Schmidt background

Schmidt joined the Syracuse staff ahead of the 2021 season and was able to get high level production out of the rushing game in each of his two seasons there. For more info on Schmidt prior to his stop at Syracuse, check out his bio blast via the Orange’s official athletics website:.

“Schmidt’s coaching career began at San Diego State 12 years ago, after he graduated from the University. Since he took over as a full-time member of the staff in 2012, San Diego State ranked 15th nationally in yards per carry (5.0), 15th in rushing yards per game (216.9) and tied for 21st nationally in touchdowns (201) over that span.

“In his nine seasons as the team’s offensive line coach, 15 different offensive linemen earned All-Mountain West accolades, including six first-team honorees in the past six seasons. Schmidt has also mentored multiple NFL Draft selections, including Nico Siragusa (2017 – Baltimore Ravens), Terry Poole (2015 – Seattle Seahawks) and Keith Ismael (2020 – Washington Football Team)

“In 2017, Schmidt’s line paved the way for All-American running back Rashaad Penny to lead the nation in rushing. The year prior, Donnell Pumphrey became the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher with 6,405 yards and the Aztec offense set program records in rushing yards (3,680), rushing touchdowns (34), yards per carry (5.8) and points (493). Under Schmidt’s tutelage that season, Tyler Roemer earned Freshman All-America honors.”