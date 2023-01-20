Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts
A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development
JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah
A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Shopping mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills, one of the most complete shopping centers when it comes to shopping. Since, you will find the most iconic brands, excellent prices, and good places to enjoy gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom Rack, Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Gucci, Indochino, Chanel, Anthropologie, Express, Banana Republic, J....
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Award-winning Drew’s restaurant in Keyport, NJ moves into new digs
The outstanding restaurant Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is moving. But don’t worry; it’s only across the street, thank goodness. They are moving to the new restaurant located at 44 East Front Street in Keyport, NJ. The move is in process and the new opening will be in February....
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
Exciting new addition coming to the Neptune, NJ shopping plaza
An incredibly popular craft store is getting ready to set up shop off route 66 in Neptune, and it'll be the store's fourth location in Monmouth County alone!. I always think of this place as the "I don't really need anything from here, but somehow I buy stuff" store. And...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson Reporter abruptly closing after 40 years of local news reporting
The Hudson Reporter, a local weekly newspaper that has covered all 12 municipalities in the county for the past 40 years, is abruptly closing at the end of today. “It is with great sadness that I announce the Bayonne Community News and Hudson Reporter is no longer publishing. Today was me and my colleagues’ last day. We were told it was due to a ‘revenue versus expenses’ situation. The papers will no longer be published online nor in print,” staff writer Daniel Israel tweeted.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Jackson zoners approve house of worship in Swanborne application
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved the final component of the Swanborne, LLC, application – a house of worship on South Hope Chapel Road. The board’s 7-0 vote to grant preliminary and final site plan approval for the house of worship...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
