Monmouth Beach, NJ

therealdeal.com

Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts

A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week. The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development

JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ

If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah

A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
MAHWAH, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Shopping mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills, one of the most complete shopping centers when it comes to shopping. Since, you will find the most iconic brands, excellent prices, and good places to enjoy gastronomy. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's, Nordstrom Rack, Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Gucci, Indochino, Chanel, Anthropologie, Express, Banana Republic, J....
MILLBURN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson Reporter abruptly closing after 40 years of local news reporting

The Hudson Reporter, a local weekly newspaper that has covered all 12 municipalities in the county for the past 40 years, is abruptly closing at the end of today. “It is with great sadness that I announce the Bayonne Community News and Hudson Reporter is no longer publishing. Today was me and my colleagues’ last day. We were told it was due to a ‘revenue versus expenses’ situation. The papers will no longer be published online nor in print,” staff writer Daniel Israel tweeted.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ

