JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former

JACKSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO