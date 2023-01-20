ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Jack Laughlin makes college decision

By Blair Sanderson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IttpF_0kLUYqA400
Carlisle linebacker Jack Laughlin is walking on at Iowa.

Carlisle (IA) standout Jack Laughlin has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound linebacker announced on Thursday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Iowa has a really good walk-on program and I like the way they’re able to develop players,” Laughlin told HawkeyeReport.com.

This past season, Laughlin finished the year with 55.5 tackles and 7.5 TFL on defense along with 1,448 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on offense for Carlisle. That led to several different opportunities for college, but playing at the highest level was the ultimate goal.

Staying in-state was big for me,” said Laughlin. “I only pursued Division I because that was what I wanted to play at and I ended up turning down other preferred walk-on opportunities from TCU and Tulane.”

Currently down to 182 pounds for wrestling season, Laughlin played football around 200 pounds last fall and looks forward to developing into a college linebacker at Iowa.

“I would probably prefer linebacker just because I love defense, but I like running back too so I’m not too picky on which position,” Laughlin said.

Iowa’s Class of 2023 Walk-Ons

Hayden Large – 6-foot-4, 240-pound TE transfer from Dordt University

Jackson Filer – 6-foot-3, 230-pound DE from Iowa Western Community College

Watts McBride – 6-foot-1, 185-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA

Aidan McDermott – 6-foot-2, 190-pound WR from Cedar Rapids, IA

Jalyn Thompson – 6-foot-4, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA

Judah Mallette – 6-foot-2, 185-pound WR from Chicago, IL

CJ Leonard – 6-foot-3, 185-pound WR from Shawnee, KS

Ryan Kuennen – 6-foot-3, 245-pound DE from West Des Moines, IA

Cael Winter – 6-foot-3, 250-pound OL from Waukee, IA

Luke Pollack – 6-foot-4, 200-pound WR from Deerfield, IL

Jack Laughlin – 6-foot-1, 202-pound LB from Carlisle, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes

In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy