Jack Laughlin makes college decision

Carlisle linebacker Jack Laughlin is walking on at Iowa.

Carlisle (IA) standout Jack Laughlin has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound linebacker announced on Thursday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Iowa has a really good walk-on program and I like the way they’re able to develop players,” Laughlin told HawkeyeReport.com.

This past season, Laughlin finished the year with 55.5 tackles and 7.5 TFL on defense along with 1,448 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on offense for Carlisle. That led to several different opportunities for college, but playing at the highest level was the ultimate goal.

Staying in-state was big for me,” said Laughlin. “I only pursued Division I because that was what I wanted to play at and I ended up turning down other preferred walk-on opportunities from TCU and Tulane.”

Currently down to 182 pounds for wrestling season, Laughlin played football around 200 pounds last fall and looks forward to developing into a college linebacker at Iowa.

“I would probably prefer linebacker just because I love defense, but I like running back too so I’m not too picky on which position,” Laughlin said.

Iowa’s Class of 2023 Walk-Ons

Hayden Large – 6-foot-4, 240-pound TE transfer from Dordt University

Jackson Filer – 6-foot-3, 230-pound DE from Iowa Western Community College

Watts McBride – 6-foot-1, 185-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA

Aidan McDermott – 6-foot-2, 190-pound WR from Cedar Rapids, IA

Jalyn Thompson – 6-foot-4, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA

Judah Mallette – 6-foot-2, 185-pound WR from Chicago, IL

CJ Leonard – 6-foot-3, 185-pound WR from Shawnee, KS

Ryan Kuennen – 6-foot-3, 245-pound DE from West Des Moines, IA

Cael Winter – 6-foot-3, 250-pound OL from Waukee, IA

Luke Pollack – 6-foot-4, 200-pound WR from Deerfield, IL

Jack Laughlin – 6-foot-1, 202-pound LB from Carlisle, IA