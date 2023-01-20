ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Syracuse expected to hire former Texas Tech, Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer

By Matt Zenitz
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfGl7_0kLUYmsO00

Syracuse is expected to hire former Texas Tech and Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer, sources tell On3.

Farmer spent this past season at Tulsa after three seasons at Texas Tech. In his three years at Texas Tech, he produced six All-Big 12 selections.

Before Tulsa and Texas Tech, Farmer was offensive line coach at Utah State (2016-18) and an offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-15) and Illinois State (2009).

In related news, Syracuse’s offensive line coach from the last two seasons, Mike Schmidt, is expected to be hired by Mississippi State, sources tell On3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Athletic Budget About to Climb Over the Nine Figure Mark

STILLWATER – In a very interesting story in the Sunday edition of The Tulsa World, Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg told Kelly Hines of The Tulsa World that this summer the Oklahoma State University athletic budget will climb over the $100-million mark for the first time in history. The current Oklahoma State athletics department budget is roughly $99.6-million. For the longest time in the old Big Eight, Oklahoma and Nebraska had the largest athletic budgets and in the more modern Big 12 it has been Texas and Oklahoma by a long shot that have made and spent the most money on athletics. It was many years ago that those two svhools began spending more than $100-million a year on their athletic program.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Over $8 million for dam project on the Arkansas River

TVLSE, Oklahoma – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the City of Tulsa, and the City of Jenks held a press conference for the official announcement and agreement signing for the Tulsa/Jenks Low Water Dam Project along the Arkansas River that is a part of the “Vision Tulsa 2025” on the Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks on Jan. 12.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO: Two Charged with 1st Degree Murder

Two people have been taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff's Deputies on 1st Degree Murder complaints. According to a press release from Undersheriff Jon Copeland, while investigating a possible missing persons / suspicious incident, WCSO Investigators and Deputies developed probable cause for a search warrant. The search warrant was for a single-family residence in the 397000 Block of W 1300 Rd, northeast of Dewey in rural Washington County. Two people were taken into custody on 1st Degree Murder complaints.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy