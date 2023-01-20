Syracuse expected to hire former Texas Tech, Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer

Syracuse is expected to hire former Texas Tech and Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer, sources tell On3.

Farmer spent this past season at Tulsa after three seasons at Texas Tech. In his three years at Texas Tech, he produced six All-Big 12 selections.

Before Tulsa and Texas Tech, Farmer was offensive line coach at Utah State (2016-18) and an offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-15) and Illinois State (2009).

In related news, Syracuse’s offensive line coach from the last two seasons, Mike Schmidt, is expected to be hired by Mississippi State, sources tell On3.