USF offers top-100 2024 S Ricardo Jones

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star safety Ricardo Jones received an offer from USF Friday. He announced the news on Twitter.

Jones is the No. 86 overall prospect and No. 8 safety in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 16 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Jones holds 19 Power Five offers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Auburn as the favorite to land a commitment from Jones at 41%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $56K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Well-put-together safety prospect who has the frame and build to carry quality mass. Possess tremendous closing speed when working downhill. Has the necessary range to cover from sideline to sideline. High points the ball effectively at the catch point and has quality ball skills. Do not see much film in man coverage but has the hip fluidity and long speed to do so if asked of him. Member of the varsity basketball team as well. One of the safer safety prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.