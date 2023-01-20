2024 Taylor County OL Hayes Johnson Announces Decision Date

Jacob Noger | UK Athletics

Hayes Johnson is ready to wrap up his recruitment. One of the most talented high school football players in the state of Kentucky has set a decision date.

The enormous junior offensive lineman from Taylor County will be announcing his commitment at his high school next Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 am EST. Johnson is choosing between Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville, Michigan State and Kentucky. The Wildcats are the favorite to land the 2024 three-star prospect, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

Recruited by Kentucky’s Vince Marrow, Hayes Johnson has been a frequent flyer to Lexington. He was on campus last spring, then followed it up by unofficially visiting for a pair of home games at Kroger Field last fall. This week Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow made the trip to Taylor County. Johnson told KSR he plans on being back in Lexington for next weekend’s Junior Day.

Hayes Johnson is considered either the No. 1 or No. 2 player in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, depending on the recruiting service. A 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman, the high school offensive tackle could play on the interior at the next level.

One of many talented Kentucky kids to work out at Aspirations Gym in Louisville, Johnson is a life-long fan of the Wildcats. He’s also a big fan of picking off geese, as we learned this winter during an all-time great call on Kentucky Sports Radio.

On the football field, Hayes Johnson has strong hands at the point of attack. He also moves well for a big guy and showed some positional versatility, lining up at tackle, guard and center for Taylor County. Those traits are valued by Zach Yenser on the rebuilding Big Blue Wall. The Kentucky football program could get a good one when Hayes Johnson reveals his decision next Thursday.