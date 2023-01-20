Landon Tengwall story takes shape as NIL children's book project

Penn State guard Landon Tengwall is the featured subject of a new children's book NIL project. (Courtesy: Andy Vodopia)

Over the Christmas break, the point hit home for Landon Tengwall. Unable to participate in Penn State’s run to the Rose Bowl, sidelined by injury, the Nittany Lion left guard found a welcomed dose of perspective.

Participating in a name, image, and likeness project with author Andy Vodopia, the release of Tengwall’s children’s book, “The Men Up Front,” brought with it a unique source of joy. Counter to the challenges of injury rehabilitation and missed time playing the game he loves, Tengwall played a small role in the happiness of others.

“A lot of people that I knew, family members and friends, were buying it over Christmas,” Tengwall said. “They were coming to see me, or I was seeing them, and they asked me to sign it. They’d give it to their niece or nephew, their kids. On Christmas, I got a bunch of videos of their kids opening it and looking at it.

“It’s just cool to have an impact on kids. And anytime I signed it, especially if it was a younger kid that played football or any sport, I’d sign it, ‘Dream big.’ It’s just cool. It reminds me of where I came from.”

Book takes shape

Partnering with Vodopia, who also collaborated with sophomore quarterback Drew Allar on a children’s book last fall, Tengwall welcomed the idea of doing a project of his own.

Providing details of his background, the story traces Tengwall’s rise to becoming a Penn State student-athlete. From his love of weightlifting to his background as an accomplished water polo player, Tengwall said he provided the interesting pieces of his life’s story to Vodopia and let the author go from there.

“It’s a cool experience. It’s a long process of him asking me a bunch of stuff, questions, and info to fill out the book. I had a really good time helping design it and stuff. It was a fun time,” Tengwall said. “It was a collaborative effort on what we wanted to put in. But I gave him a lot of guidance and he knows how to write a book.”

Once completed, the 32-page hardcover book was printed and produced and is now on sale for $20. It is also available as an individually numbered, authenticated, signed copy by Tengwall. It is selling for $50 and is limited to the first 100 buyers.

Though Tengwall said he isn’t anticipating a windfall from the book sales, the process of its creation is one of which he has enjoyed being a part. Standing in contrast to some of the other headline-grabbing NIL deals that have emerged in college football, the personal side of having his story told to kids has been rewarding, he said.

“A lot of NIL is a big splash here and there. But, to work on a project and something that means something to me, it’s just cool,” Tengwall said. “And honestly, it’s not something that I’m gonna make a ton of money off of. I just enjoy doing it. I think it’s something cool to have on my own, my kids and my kids’ kids can read it. So that’s cool for me to think of it like that.”

Next steps for Landon Tengwall

Still in the process of rehabilitating from his injury setbacks this fall, Tengwall is eying a return to participation in Penn State’s spring practices. Traversing the challenge of not being able to play with his Nittany Lion teammates in their Rose Bowl run, his optimism is now fixated on spring practice in March and April.

Reflecting on his time on the sidelines, Tengwall said that his first career injury was difficult. But, it also created an opportunity for introspection. All culminating in a renewed appreciation for the game he loves, it’s a moment upon which he’s excited to build.

“I’m feeling good. I’m just getting back running, moving again, and it feels really good. It’s exciting,” he said. “I’m going to be good to go for spring ball, spring game, all that stuff. I’m excited.”