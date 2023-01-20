3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date

Photo via Twitter: @hjohnson_71

Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment.

Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder is the No. 694 overall prospect and No. 45 offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Kentucky.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Kentucky as the heavy favorite to land a commitment from Johnson at 97%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry's first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

