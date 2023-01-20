ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana offers 2024 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu

By Joe Spears
On3.com
 3 days ago
(Credit: On3)

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu received an offer from Indiana Friday. He announced the news on Twitter.

Obidegwu is the No. 163 overall prospect and No. 15 cornerback in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 6 player in Maryland.

The 6-foot-0.5, 190-pound Obidegwu holds 18 Power Five offers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Maryland with a narrow lead over Penn State to land a commitment from Obidegwu.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $13.7K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

On3.com

