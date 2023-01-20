ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
British Police Step Up Checks On Passengers Flying From Los Angeles After Unusual Rise in Cannabis Smuggling

British police say they have stepped up customs checks on travellers flying from Los Angeles after noticing an unusual rise in cannabis smuggling from the Californian city. The National Crime Agency says it has arrested at least 11 people in just eight days after two further US citizens were nabbed by cops at Heathrow Airport on January 17 when up to 50 kilos of cannabis were discovered in their checked luggage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New shootings rock California as police probe dance hall killings

Seven people were killed as two new shootings rocked California Monday, less than 48 hours after a 72-year-old man shot dead 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles area dance hall. As the new tragedy unfolded, detectives at the southern end of the state were still probing what drove an elderly Asian immigrant to shoot dead 11 people gathered in celebration at a suburban dance hall -- before taking his own life.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Has American Airlines Finished Adding Power To Its A321 Fleet?

I’ve recently been looking for flights and American Airlines is a possibility for where we’re traveling. However, I actively avoided AA flights to former US Airways hubs before 2020 because the A321 planes on those routes often lacked in-seat power. The A321s without power were acquired during the...
New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture

United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
HOUSTON, TX
Vilnius to IST: Turkish Flight Review 1 out of 8

Vilnius to Istanbul Turkish Flight Review is part of the Iraq Homecoming Trip Report. Are you ready for Turkish Airlines Flight Reviews? As part of my RTW ticket (see 25,000 Mile RTW Trip Including Iraq Booked!), I made great use of ANA’s flexible routing options to add many new countries to my Country Count List (see Where I’ve Been). While flying direct is the most optimal way to book such a ticket, I had no choice but to transit in Istanbul over and over, and over, and over again. Accordingly, I have these eight flight reviews to share:
Recaro Aircraft Seating’s CL6720 Business Class seat takes flight with Air China

It might be the New Year, but Air China has given itself some presents, with the Recaro CL6720 Business Class seat taking flight with the airline. The seat took flight aboard an Air China A350 between Beijing to Chengdu on January 20, 2023. In addition to the CL6720 seat, Air China also selected the Recaro PL3530 and CL3710 for the A350s premium economy and economy cabins, respectively, making the aircraft “nose to tail” Recaro seats.
Virgin Atlantic Dedicates Newest $259 Million Airbus A330neo in Honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Virgin Atlantic has named its newest Airbus A330neo aircraft in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 as Britain’s longest-ever Monarch at the age of 96. The $259 million aircraft is set to enter service in April and has appropriated the ‘Queen of the Skies’ moniker in dedication to the late Monarch. The title is normally reserved as a nickname for the Boeing 747 jumbojet, but Virgin Atlantic has emblazoned the name on the side of its newest aircraft.
