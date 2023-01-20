Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Track and Field Star Sha’Carri Richardson Booted From American Airlines Plane Following Altercation With Flight Attendant
Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was booted from an American Airlines plane on Saturday following an apparent altercation with a flight attendant because she was told to end a mobile phone call prior to departure. In a series of Instagram posts, the 23-year-old sprinter said she felt aggrieved...
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
British Police Step Up Checks On Passengers Flying From Los Angeles After Unusual Rise in Cannabis Smuggling
British police say they have stepped up customs checks on travellers flying from Los Angeles after noticing an unusual rise in cannabis smuggling from the Californian city. The National Crime Agency says it has arrested at least 11 people in just eight days after two further US citizens were nabbed by cops at Heathrow Airport on January 17 when up to 50 kilos of cannabis were discovered in their checked luggage.
Caution: Your “Flexible” American Express-Issued Airline Tickets Are Not Really Flexible…
I spent my afternoon yesterday on the phone with American Express trying to rebook a pricey British Airways ticket. And failed. It’s a good (additional) warning to think twice about booking your airline tickets directly with American Express. “Flexible” American Express-Issued International Airline Ticket Is Not All That Flexible...
Airbus Ordered to Disclose Communications With Operators of A350 Aircraft Over Paint Defect Fix
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has been ordered to disclose discussions it has had with various airlines that operate its state-of-the-art A350 aircraft over possible fixes for a paint defect that could expose a special layer of lightning protection on the plane’s fuselage. The disclosure order was made during a...
New shootings rock California as police probe dance hall killings
Seven people were killed as two new shootings rocked California Monday, less than 48 hours after a 72-year-old man shot dead 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in a Los Angeles area dance hall. As the new tragedy unfolded, detectives at the southern end of the state were still probing what drove an elderly Asian immigrant to shoot dead 11 people gathered in celebration at a suburban dance hall -- before taking his own life.
Has American Airlines Finished Adding Power To Its A321 Fleet?
I’ve recently been looking for flights and American Airlines is a possibility for where we’re traveling. However, I actively avoided AA flights to former US Airways hubs before 2020 because the A321 planes on those routes often lacked in-seat power. The A321s without power were acquired during the...
New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture
United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
British Court Demands Qatar Airways Produce Written Evidence That Aviation Regulator Grounded A350 Jets Over Paint Defect
Qatar Airways has been ordered to produce documentation that its national aviation regulator actually grounded dozens of Airbus A350 jets in an ongoing multi-billion-dollar legal dispute that is taking place in London’s High Court. During one of many preliminary hearings late last week, Judge David Waksman appeared to lose...
Vilnius to IST: Turkish Flight Review 1 out of 8
Vilnius to Istanbul Turkish Flight Review is part of the Iraq Homecoming Trip Report. Are you ready for Turkish Airlines Flight Reviews? As part of my RTW ticket (see 25,000 Mile RTW Trip Including Iraq Booked!), I made great use of ANA’s flexible routing options to add many new countries to my Country Count List (see Where I’ve Been). While flying direct is the most optimal way to book such a ticket, I had no choice but to transit in Istanbul over and over, and over, and over again. Accordingly, I have these eight flight reviews to share:
Recaro Aircraft Seating’s CL6720 Business Class seat takes flight with Air China
It might be the New Year, but Air China has given itself some presents, with the Recaro CL6720 Business Class seat taking flight with the airline. The seat took flight aboard an Air China A350 between Beijing to Chengdu on January 20, 2023. In addition to the CL6720 seat, Air China also selected the Recaro PL3530 and CL3710 for the A350s premium economy and economy cabins, respectively, making the aircraft “nose to tail” Recaro seats.
Virgin Atlantic Dedicates Newest $259 Million Airbus A330neo in Honour of Queen Elizabeth II
Virgin Atlantic has named its newest Airbus A330neo aircraft in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 as Britain’s longest-ever Monarch at the age of 96. The $259 million aircraft is set to enter service in April and has appropriated the ‘Queen of the Skies’ moniker in dedication to the late Monarch. The title is normally reserved as a nickname for the Boeing 747 jumbojet, but Virgin Atlantic has emblazoned the name on the side of its newest aircraft.
