Starkville, MS

Mississippi State expected to hire Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt

By Matt Zenitz
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Mississippi State is expected to hire Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt, sources tell On3.

Schmidt’s Syracuse offensive line group helped Sean Tucker rank No. 1 in the ACC in rushing in 2021 and second this season. He previously worked with new Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett for nine seasons at San Diego State.

Schmidt, a former San Diego State offensive lineman and team captain, was San Diego State’s offensive line coach from 2012 to 2020 after three seasons there as a graduate assistant.

In related news, Syracuse is expected to hire former Texas Tech and Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer, sources tell On3.

