Mississippi State expected to hire Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt

Mississippi State is expected to hire Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt, sources tell On3.

Schmidt’s Syracuse offensive line group helped Sean Tucker rank No. 1 in the ACC in rushing in 2021 and second this season. He previously worked with new Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett for nine seasons at San Diego State.

Schmidt, a former San Diego State offensive lineman and team captain, was San Diego State’s offensive line coach from 2012 to 2020 after three seasons there as a graduate assistant.

In related news, Syracuse is expected to hire former Texas Tech and Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer, sources tell On3.