Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Merkle sweeps ASUN Player and Freshman of Week honors for 3rd time

ATLANTA — For the second consecutive edition, Bellarmine's Gracie Merkle (Player; Freshman) and Austin Peay's Shamarre Hale (Newcomer) heard their names called for the ASUN Conference Women's Basketball weekly honors, the league office revealed on Monday afternoon. Merkle took home her third career ASUN Player of the Week award...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Wrestling cruises to home victory over Queens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In its second home dual of the season, Bellarmine wrestling delivered a convincing 36-3 win over Queens on Saturday night. The bouts started at 141, and the first match produced Queens' only points of the night. Bellarmine then proceeded to rattle off nine consecutive victories, adding extra points in the final four matches.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame induction class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University department of athletics is excited to announce that 10 new members and one "Legend" will be inducted into the Bellarmine University Athletic Hall of Fame in March. The late Jack McGetrick, who helped found and was the first-ever head coach of the lacrosse...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Swimming earns seven firsts on Senior Day, drop final home duals versus Xavier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine swimming competed at home for the final time this season and honored 11 seniors prior to Saturday's dual versus Xavier. The Xavier women emerged victorious 187-74, while the Xavier men's team also came out on top 173-88. The following Bellarmine seniors competed for the final time at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center:
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Nice and Reynolds nab singles wins, men's tennis drops dual at Michigan State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine men's tennis faced its second consecutive high-major opponent on Saturday, and the Knights fell 5-2 on the road at Michigan State. Freshman Matthew Nice impressed again, defeating MSU's Lair Graydon at no. 3 singles by a final score of 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). Paul Reynolds also claimed his first win of the spring, topping Josh Portnoy 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Even in the losses, the effort was valiant all around for Bellarmine - notably from Eli Wood, who dropped his no. 6 singles match 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 10-5.
LOUISVILLE, KY

