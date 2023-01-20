LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine men's tennis faced its second consecutive high-major opponent on Saturday, and the Knights fell 5-2 on the road at Michigan State. Freshman Matthew Nice impressed again, defeating MSU's Lair Graydon at no. 3 singles by a final score of 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). Paul Reynolds also claimed his first win of the spring, topping Josh Portnoy 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Even in the losses, the effort was valiant all around for Bellarmine - notably from Eli Wood, who dropped his no. 6 singles match 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 10-5.

