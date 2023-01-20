Read full article on original website
Brantley Gilbert Returns to Bangor this Summer with Nickelback
BG Nation, saddle up. Brantley Gilbert will return to Bangor this summer. We have another show to add to the summer line-up at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Brantley Gilbert will return to Bangor, on August 24, along with Nickelback. Josh Ross will open the show. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 27.
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
If This Local Legend Showed Up At Your School, It was the Best Day Ever
I vividly remember when I met Mary Hunter. I was a 2nd-grader at McGraw School in Hampden, and our teacher told us we were going to do something a little different. As I recall, it was in the week leading up to Christmas vacation, so it seemed to be endless fun things that week, instead of the usual boring school work. Yes, I even hated school in 2nd grade...
Here Are 8 Chain Restaurants That Could Be In Bangor Someday
Any of these restaurant chains would fit nicely here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights the Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Sneak Peek Of What’s New At The Maine Savings Amphitheater
Back in 2019, the old Darlings Waterfront Pavillion shut down for its last season in 2019, and then Covid his right after. Big plans were made in the time period, and work began for a new, updated and state-of-the-art venue in the Bangor area; The Maine Savings Amphitheater. Folks in...
Bangor kids go sledding on snow day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine woke up under a blanket of fresh snow Friday morning. That meant a lot of kids got to stay under their blankets a bit longer because it was a snow day!. Like this crew in Bangor! Once they got up and going, it...
Enjoy A Weekend Away in This Magical Tiny Garden Home in Belfast, Maine
Welcome to a world of peace. Treat yourself by leaving the noise of every day life and vacationing for a weekend away at this magical AirBnB Tiny Garden Home, located in Belfast. This spectacular hidden gem is located on an acre of land and the own lives in the main...
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
No More Mail: Penobscot Times Will Move Online After Halting Print Edition
For 135 years The Penobscot Times, a weekly publication for the Penobscot County area, has been printing and mailing out its newspaper to the communities of Old Town, Orono, Milford, Bradley, and a handful of other small Eastern Maine towns. Like many, it's something that's been coming to my house...
A Boston TV Station Tours Bangor To See What Inspired Stephen King
A Boston TV station wanted to find out what inspired Stephen King, by paying a visit to Bangor. Chronicle is a show that bills itself as an “Insider's Guide to New England” It airs weeknights at 7:30 on WCVB-TV Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. The best way to describe it would be that is similar to the show 207, which airs locally, here on Channel 2.
Get Ready To Celebrate Snow At The Somerset SnowFest
Mark your calendars for what's being called a "Celebration of all things Winter!" The Somerset SnowFest will be taking place in February and they've lots of fun things planned!. The SnowFest is being put together by Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park, in an effort to inspire folks...
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Bangor Humane Society Needs Lots of Cozy Blankets for Their Dogs
The Bangor Humane Society is asking for donations of soft blankets to protect their pups from the concrete floor. Imagine if you had to spend winter days and nights lying on a cold, hard floor. And let's take that scenario a little further. You've been taken out of your home, put in a place where you don't know anyone, surrounded by others who seem as scared as you are. The floor is cold, there's no bed to climb into or a sofa to lie on. Just the floor. No blankets to keep you warm and no buffer against the chilly surface. That's what the dogs at the Bangor Humane Society are facing if the organization doesn't gather donations of blankets and comforters.
Are You Ready for the 5th Weekend in A Row of Crap Weather?
I feel like this has got to be some kind of record... This winter, you can almost set your watch to it. It seems without fail, some kind of semi-major weather event has rolled through Maine almost every weekend since before Christmas. We got that pile of snow, then the next weekend it rained cats and dogs. New Year's Eve was nuts, with lots of rain.
Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Dozens of Accidents from Winter Storm
Multiple accidents have been reported due to Friday’s snow storm… And it looks like another snow event is just a few days away.
Moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the immediate coast.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, the low-pressure system will push off the mid-Atlantic coast and begin to track northeastward. This will bring in widespread moderate to heavy snowfall inland with snow mixing with rain along the coast. The low looks to be just off of Cape Cod by Monday morning and will continue to push northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into southwestern Nova Scotia. Snow persists overnight tonight and into Monday. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the early morning hours Monday, then we will start to see snow taper off through the afternoon and evening. The morning commute tomorrow will be impacted so take your time on the roads and be cautious. In addition to moderate to heavy snowfall, winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is issued for Monday. As the track of the storm continues to trend south snowfall totals look to be 3-6″ along the coast, where snow will be mixing with rain. Then from Route 1 and north towards the Bangor region and up towards Lincoln, expect around 6-10”. Also, due to a more southerly track, and drier air working into northern Maine, less than 3″ is expected north of Greenville and Millinocket. Highest snowfall totals look to be across the interior DownEast and DownEast Coast. Winter Storm Warnings have been extended down to the coastline.
