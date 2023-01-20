Read full article on original website
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Wears Old IJP Design Apparel In DP World Tour Return
The Ryder Cup legend wore clothing from his former company during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman addresses major TV deal, future of franchise
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman tells "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" about what he sees for LIV Golf in the coming years after criticism over Saudi Arabian money.
GolfWRX
Report: LIV Golf pull offer for PGA Tour pro following new TV deal with CW Network
When LIV Golf announced their ambitious 2023 schedule, they spoke about 14 events, increased prize funds, and a recruitment drove to sign up, “maybe seven players” that wanted to “be liberated” and join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith. However, with just...
Golf.com
‘A mouthpiece for PGA Tour’: Tiger Woods’ comments blasted by Greg Norman
Greg Norman, in response to comments made by Tiger Woods saying he should step down as LIV Golf CEO, called the 15-time major winner “a bit of a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour.”. “Well, I think, yeah, sad for Tiger,” Norman said this weekend on Fox News’ One Nation...
Golf Digest
Why players are wearing ribbons this week in Abu Dhabi to honor a fellow tour pro
ABU DHABI — All week, players, caddies and officials at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship have been wearing black ribbons in memory of the late Barry Lane. It is a touching tribute that will continue during Sunday’s final round at Yas Links and will be repeated at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic. The popular Englishman passed away after a short illness in December at the age of 62.
Golf.com
‘He’s full of s—’: Nelly Korda calls ‘BS’ on brother Sebastian’s claim he’s worst athlete in family
Nelly Korda is in Orlando and in contention at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. But it’s another member of her family who’s making even bigger waves in professional sports this week. And, no, we’re not talking about her sister and fellow LPGA pro Jessica...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit
One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023
Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The best women’s golfers in the world will not only be playing more in 2023 on the LPGA Tour, but playing for more. As the LPGA’s 74th season kicked off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, it marked the first of 35 events with a record total of $101.4 million in prize payouts up for grabs over the course of the year.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express
The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
Golf Digest
Another LIV Golf executive shakeup gives Greg Norman bigger role at Saudi circuit
Majed Al Sorour, LIV Golf managing director and Golf Saudi CEO, is no longer in an administrative role with the breakaway circuit, Golf Digest has confirmed. Sports Illustrated was the first to break the story. Al Sorour, who serves as an adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is...
Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)
Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
Golf.com
‘That’s a disaster’: Ryder Cup captain putts ball into bunker — and drops 19 spots
Luke Donald was rolling. Just a day earlier, in fact, this year’s European Ryder Cup captain was being asked whether he would pick himself to play in the biannual event. “1975 I think the last time that happened,” Donald said. “No, we are a long way from that.”
PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson explains how he came up just short at the 2023 American Express
His baby face aside, Davis Thompson didn’t look like a PGA Tour rookie making his 20th start for most of the week at the 2023 American Express. The 23-year-old Georgia grad led after the first and second rounds in the Coachella Valley, where his five eagles over 36 holes tied a record for most eagles made in a 72-hole event (1983-present). Come Sunday’s final round at the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, he was grouped with 2018 AmEx winner and world No. 4 Jon Rahm and J.T. Poston.
Jay Monahan And Keith Pelley Recused From LIV Golf World Ranking Decision
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour bosses will not have a say in whether LIV gains world ranking points
Golf Digest
LIV Golf’s new TV deal is about branding, not return
Follow the LIV saga and you’ll see one phrase studded throughout the coverage: business plan. As in, “How does paying players hundreds of millions without much revenue fit a sane business plan?”. This week’s announcement of a deal between LIV and The CW Network to broadcast the 2023...
The fate of golf’s European Tour appears to be in the eye of the beholder | Ewan Murray
The rise of LIV Golf presents a threat but the state of the establishment appears to vary depending on who is asked
Monahan, Pelley recuse selves from OWGR talks on LIV
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley have recused themselves from the Official World Golf Ranking board that is considering whether LIV Golf League players will receive world-ranking points.
Golf Digest
Here’s how Bridgestone’s new e12 Contact balls aims to help you make better impact
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The second iteration of the e12 Contact employs a “Contact Force” dimple that features a raised area in the center that results in more contact with the clubface at impact than traditional dimples. That brings a more efficient transfer of energy and an ability to activate the core better for faster ball speeds while reducing sidespin off the longer clubs. An impact modifier is used to further enhance the contact leading to more dwell time on the face so grooves can engage more and provide more spin.
