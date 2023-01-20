ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Nickelback Coming to Grand Rapids Summer 2023

Nickelback are returning to Grand Rapids this summer!. The last time the band was in town was way back in 2015. Nickelback bringing their Get Rollin' World Tour with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross to Van Andel Arena June 16, 2023. Get Rollin' is Nickelback's new album, which...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Mad You Have To Leave Zeeland Sundays To Buy Booze? It May Change

If you are tired of having to leave Zeeland on Sundays to purchase alcohol, there could be a change in the near future. Don't be confused by the picture above but for those of you who are unaware of what a dry county is, it is a county that is not allowed to sell alcohol and not one suffering from lack of rain.
ZEELAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo ’75

It’s only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy