China’s shrinking population: what it means for the rest of the world - expert panel
From climate change to women’s rights, what effect will the demographic time bomb at the heart of China’s economy have?
Citrus County Chronicle
EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union agreed on Monday to dispatch a civilian mission to Armenia to help boost security around its border and improve relations with neighboring Azerbaijan, amid tensions over a transport corridor to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission, which was requested by Armenia and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US
ROME (AP) — A fresco depicting Hercules and originally from Herculaneum, a city destroyed along with Pompeii by the 79 A.D. eruption of Mount Vesuvius, was back in Italy Monday, along with 59 other ancient pieces illegally trafficked to the United States. Last summer, U.S. authorities announced that the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan for normalizing relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country's president Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hardline rhetoric.
Citrus County Chronicle
US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges of working as a “financial terrorist” undermining President Nicolás Maduro's rule.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil's northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
WHO urges action after cough syrups linked to more than 300 child deaths
The World Health Organization has called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under 5 - in the Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN rights chief condemns killing of activist in Eswatini
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — United Nations humans rights chief Volker Türk on Monday condemned the “brutal killing” of a leading pro-democracy activist in the southern African nation of Eswatini, which is one of the world's few remaining absolute monarchies. Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko...
Citrus County Chronicle
Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed...
