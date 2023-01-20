ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union agreed on Monday to dispatch a civilian mission to Armenia to help boost security around its border and improve relations with neighboring Azerbaijan, amid tensions over a transport corridor to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission, which was requested by Armenia and...
Citrus County Chronicle

Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

ROME (AP) — A fresco depicting Hercules and originally from Herculaneum, a city destroyed along with Pompeii by the 79 A.D. eruption of Mount Vesuvius, was back in Italy Monday, along with 59 other ancient pieces illegally trafficked to the United States. Last summer, U.S. authorities announced that the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan for normalizing relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country's president Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hardline rhetoric.
Citrus County Chronicle

US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges of working as a “financial terrorist” undermining President Nicolás Maduro's rule.
Citrus County Chronicle

Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil's northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
Citrus County Chronicle

UN rights chief condemns killing of activist in Eswatini

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — United Nations humans rights chief Volker Türk on Monday condemned the “brutal killing” of a leading pro-democracy activist in the southern African nation of Eswatini, which is one of the world's few remaining absolute monarchies. Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko...
Citrus County Chronicle

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy