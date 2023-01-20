ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Moving toward new police HQ

A potentially huge step toward not only replacing the city’s public safety building but also redefining the Civic Center area goes before the Garden Grove City Council when it meets on Tuesday. The council will receive a report that contains a financial analysis summary for a new building for...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
SANTA MONICA, CA
newsantaana.com

MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana

MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
SANTA ANA, CA
kcrw.com

Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud

This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
ANAHEIM, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market

This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
FULLERTON, CA
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration

01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Garage fire on Deanann Place

A garage fire in Garden Grove late Saturday night was knocked down by Orange County Fire Authority crews in seven minutes. According to the OCFA, the alarm was sounded at 11:15 p.m. for a blaze in the 13300 block of Deanann Place (northeast of Trask Avenue and Brookhurst Street). A...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy