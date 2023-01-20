Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Related
A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need
Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
orangecountytribune.com
Moving toward new police HQ
A potentially huge step toward not only replacing the city’s public safety building but also redefining the Civic Center area goes before the Garden Grove City Council when it meets on Tuesday. The council will receive a report that contains a financial analysis summary for a new building for...
newportbeachindy.com
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
Santa Monica Mirror
Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
newsantaana.com
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana
MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
These Community College Retirees Say Bad District Leadership Put Their Healthcare in Peril
When Pam Hernandez retired in 2019 after working for nearly forty years, she and her husband Mike planned to stay on the same healthcare plan they’d had through her job until they died. That changed when officials with the Rancho Santiago Community College District decided to push all retirees...
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kcrw.com
Former OC Democratic power broker pleads guilty to wire fraud
This week, former Democratic Party leader and OC political power broker Melahat Rafiei agreed to plead guilty to attempted wire fraud. In 2019, she allegedly tried to help pass an Anaheim ordinance on behalf of a local cannabis retailer in exchange for a planned payment of at least $300,000. She...
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
dailytitan.com
Small businesses bring Disney magic to Fullerton outdoor market
This month’s ToonTown Market in Fullerton brought fairytale fashion and magical meals from over 50 Disney-inspired vendors and activities. The month’s honey-sweet theme, decided via an Instagram poll, was Winnie the Pooh. Wednesday, January 18, was National Winnie the Pooh Day. The market’s 59 vendors were not limited...
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration
01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
orangecountytribune.com
Garage fire on Deanann Place
A garage fire in Garden Grove late Saturday night was knocked down by Orange County Fire Authority crews in seven minutes. According to the OCFA, the alarm was sounded at 11:15 p.m. for a blaze in the 13300 block of Deanann Place (northeast of Trask Avenue and Brookhurst Street). A...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
spectrumnews1.com
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
Woman dies near Garden Grove storm drain
A woman died on a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said today. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue.
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then probably tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An hours-long manhunt led police to surround and...
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue involving a white Toyota Corolla and a black Porsche Panamera. Upon arrival, officers located both vehicles. The driver of the Corolla, an 80-year-old male...
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 0