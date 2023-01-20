Read full article on original website
Related
Eddie Aikau surf contest: local lifeguard beats world’s best big wave surfers to take title
Luke Shepardson claims victory in Hawaii competition, which is only held when waves at Waimea Bay consistently reach 30ft or bigger
bikepacking.com
Annapurna: Not as Planned (Video)
Featuring his usual stunning cinematography, Mick Turnbull’s latest video chronicles his bikepacking trip around Nepal with partner Danielle O’Hara, following the renowned Annapurna Circuit. Watch their misadventure unfold in “Annapurna: Not as Planned” here, accompanied by a collection of photos and a written introduction to the trip…
bikepacking.com
Introducing Windover Bikes: Handmade in Sussex
Established by three experienced members of the UK frame building scene, Windover Bikes is a new bike brand with a passion for gravel and off-road riding. At the heart of Windover Bikes is their frame building shop in Worthing, Sussex, where all frames are currently built with Reynolds 853 dual-zone butted tubesets and finished with bits from other trusted UK brands, including Hope, Rideworks, and DCR Wheels. Once demand picks up, they have plans to expand their operations into the EU with a partner that shares their values.
