Established by three experienced members of the UK frame building scene, Windover Bikes is a new bike brand with a passion for gravel and off-road riding. At the heart of Windover Bikes is their frame building shop in Worthing, Sussex, where all frames are currently built with Reynolds 853 dual-zone butted tubesets and finished with bits from other trusted UK brands, including Hope, Rideworks, and DCR Wheels. Once demand picks up, they have plans to expand their operations into the EU with a partner that shares their values.

12 HOURS AGO