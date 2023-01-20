Read full article on original website
Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch
Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
hotnewhiphop.com
Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video
The YSL rapper’s mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young’s Thug’s Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. The video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.’s Instagram page. Thug’s former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms, and two wet bars.
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
msn.com
Photos of Megan Thee Stallion’s injured foot, Tory Lanez’s gun, and inside of car from night Megan was shot, surface online, ahead of Tory’s upcoming sentencing
Photos of night of Megan Thee Stallion shooting surface. Last month, Tory Lanez’s trial in his 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting case concluding. He was found guilty of three felony charges, which included assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm. The Toronto rapper was immediately sent over to a local Los Angeles jail, as he is also eventually facing deportation.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Mother of Woman Shot in Head During Takeoff Shooting Says She Still Suffers ‘Life-Altering Injuries,’ Still in Critical Condition
Thousands of fans are still mourning the death of one-third of the rap trio Migos, Takeoff, after his sudden passing in the early hours of November 1 last year, but many are unaware of an innocent bystander who was also critically injured in the shooting that killed the rapper. Sydney...
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
msn.com
A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter
Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune
Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
Rapper Dr Dre Sends Lawyers After Marjorie Taylor-Greene After She Used His Music in a Video Without Permission
He doesn't licence music to "divisive and hateful" politicians. On January 9, it emerged that Georgia's most controversial Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - had earned herself a brief Twitter ban, after she used music by the Rapper Dr Dre in a promotional video, without the artist's permission.
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
Comments / 5