Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch

Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics. The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he's praying for the best for the artists.
Popculture

Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court

There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
hotnewhiphop.com

Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video

The YSL rapper's mansion is currently on the market for $3.1 million. Young's Thug's Atlanta mansion is officially on the market. The video of the Buckhead listing was featured on Watson Realty Co.'s Instagram page. Thug's former pad boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms, and two wet bars.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark's legal team argued against the "excessive" bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark's lawyers – who said their client couldn't afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Photos of Megan Thee Stallion’s injured foot, Tory Lanez’s gun, and inside of car from night Megan was shot, surface online, ahead of Tory’s upcoming sentencing

Photos of night of Megan Thee Stallion shooting surface. Last month, Tory Lanez's trial in his 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting case concluding. He was found guilty of three felony charges, which included assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm. The Toronto rapper was immediately sent over to a local Los Angeles jail, as he is also eventually facing deportation.
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by "Doomsday Cult Mom" Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow's two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell's wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy's death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn't have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune

Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his "personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
TEXAS STATE
People

Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service

The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service.
QUEENS, NY

