Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Study: New Yorkers Are Not Warm Towards Each Other, But They Love Their Pets
Have you ever said "I love you" but didn't really mean it? Do you feel like the people you date just never seem to want to make the first move?. With Valentine's Day not too far off, some might be left wondering when and if they'll ever find true love? Ever think living in New York has left you feeling lonely? Well, if you want company, then perhaps look to adopt at your local animal shelter. It appears others across the state have done just that, according to a new survey.
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Reddit Slams Dad Who Told 6-Year-Old Daughter He Thinks Her Name Is ‘Stupid’
On Reddit, a dad is being slammed after telling his 6-year-old daughter he thinks her name is "stupid" after she was bullied in school for it. In his post, the father explained that his daughter, Mildred, came home from school upset after a classmate told her that her name "sounded like a grandma."
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York
If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
In-Laws Demand New Mom Bring Baby to Destination Wedding With ‘Extreme Hiking and Camping’
From distance to travel expenses, destination weddings can sometimes be difficult for guests to attend. One mom is frustrated after finding out her in-laws expect her to bring her "high needs" newborn to a destination wedding that includes "extreme hiking and camping." Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the...
Are You Nuts? Your Next Career Move Could Land You As Driver Of The Planters NUTmobile?
Move over weinermobile, there's a new oversized food product on the road that needs a driver, and this one requires you to be a bit of a nut.... When it comes to making ends meet, especially with the rising cost, of, well everything lately, nothing seems off the table when it comes to finding a decent paying job, but this one in particular will require you to come out of your shell.
‘Tron 3’ Is Finally Happening With Jared Leto
It took 28 years to get Tron: Legacy after the first Tron. So only taking 13 to 15 years for a Tron 3, that’s like nothing!. Fans who have been waiting since 2010 for a third Tron film might finally be getting their wish. It looks like the project, which has been teased off and on since Tron: Legacy was released, may finally be coming together. Tron: Legacy director (and Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker) Joseph Kosinski worked on a follow-up to his own movie for a while, and then actor Jared Leto — who supposedly loves Tron — got involved. But so far, there’s been no additional Trons to show for all that development work.
Pet Justice: New Safeguards to Protect Pets After Major Investigation
The world is a weird place. We go through our daily lives and it seems like everyday there's some new story making its rounds through social media, which inevitably turns into people arguing about "which side are you on" and who's going to rep their "team" the loudest. However, today...
Real-Life ‘Footloose’? Sweden Will Soon Allow People to Dance Without a License
Calling every Swedish "Dancing Queen" to the dance floor!. Sweden’s government has motioned to abolish a near-century-old law requiring establishments to obtain a permit for public dancing. Since the 1930s, Sweden's restaurants, nightclubs and venues have had to obtain a dancing permit, called a "danstillstånd," before allowing patrons to...
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.
