Study: New Yorkers Are Not Warm Towards Each Other, But They Love Their Pets

Have you ever said "I love you" but didn't really mean it? Do you feel like the people you date just never seem to want to make the first move?. With Valentine's Day not too far off, some might be left wondering when and if they'll ever find true love? Ever think living in New York has left you feeling lonely? Well, if you want company, then perhaps look to adopt at your local animal shelter. It appears others across the state have done just that, according to a new survey.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York

If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
GARDINER, NY
Are You Nuts? Your Next Career Move Could Land You As Driver Of The Planters NUTmobile?

Move over weinermobile, there's a new oversized food product on the road that needs a driver, and this one requires you to be a bit of a nut.... When it comes to making ends meet, especially with the rising cost, of, well everything lately, nothing seems off the table when it comes to finding a decent paying job, but this one in particular will require you to come out of your shell.
‘Tron 3’ Is Finally Happening With Jared Leto

It took 28 years to get Tron: Legacy after the first Tron. So only taking 13 to 15 years for a Tron 3, that’s like nothing!. Fans who have been waiting since 2010 for a third Tron film might finally be getting their wish. It looks like the project, which has been teased off and on since Tron: Legacy was released, may finally be coming together. Tron: Legacy director (and Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker) Joseph Kosinski worked on a follow-up to his own movie for a while, and then actor Jared Leto — who supposedly loves Tron — got involved. But so far, there’s been no additional Trons to show for all that development work.
FLORIDA STATE
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

