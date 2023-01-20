Have you ever said "I love you" but didn't really mean it? Do you feel like the people you date just never seem to want to make the first move?. With Valentine's Day not too far off, some might be left wondering when and if they'll ever find true love? Ever think living in New York has left you feeling lonely? Well, if you want company, then perhaps look to adopt at your local animal shelter. It appears others across the state have done just that, according to a new survey.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO