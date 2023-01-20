Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation
Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jalen Rose Destroyed Paul Pierce For Claiming He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade
Jalen Rose showed Paul Pierce how much better Dwyane Wade's career was after he claimed to be better than the Miami Heat legend.
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
"I have to always be on guard" - Charles Barkley revealed his "dirty trick" of keeping cookies in his locker
Charles Barkley knew the one place where he could hide his treats.
"Not A Single Person In That Skirmish Made Steven Adams Move An Inch," NBA Fans Notice Something Wild About Shannon Sharpe vs. Grizzlies Altercation
The video of Shannon Sharpe single-handedly starting a situation between him and the Grizzlies stars went viral, and fans noticed Steven Adams' role in the situation.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Escorted Out After Setting Off Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant During NBA In-Game Spectacle vs. Lakers
A wild scene broke out right around halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on... The post WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Escorted Out After Setting Off Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant During NBA In-Game Spectacle vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game
Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn once said the two greatest plays he ever saw in basketball happened in one game. The post Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
"I would have had like 10 championships" — When Robert Horry dissed Manu Ginobili
Robert Horry has seven NBA championship rings. Throughout his career, he's had other opportunities to add even more hardware to his collection.
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
LeBron James Wears Unreleased Shoes in Wild Lakers Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the unreleased Nike LeBron NXXT.
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team's mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal,...
