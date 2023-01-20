ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy