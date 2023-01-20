Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Says West's Deliveries of New Weapons to Kyiv Will Lead to Global Catastrophe
(Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of...
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Russian Tycoon Tells Kremlin: Tolerate, Don't Punish Dissident Remote Workers
LONDON (Reuters) - One of Russia's richest tycoons called on the authorities on Monday to tolerate rather than punish hundreds of thousands of workers who have fled abroad due to Moscow's war in Ukraine, arguing that the country needs their brain power. "People who work for our economy from abroad...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks
(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
Venezuela Calls off Maduro Meeting With Lula, Brazil Govt Says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula's press office said. The Brazilian government had announced earlier in the day the two leaders were set to meet in...
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil’s northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
Rheinmetall Could Deliver 139 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - RND
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND. Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia's invasion.
Brazil Police Say Gang Leader Likely Ordered Killing of British Journalist, Amazon Expert
(Reuters) - Brazil's federal police said on Monday they had a "strong conviction" a gang leader known as "Colombia" ordered the brutal murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, killed in the Amazon rainforest last June. The gang leader, Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, is already...
U.S. Says Finland, Sweden Are Ready to Join NATO Alliance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Finland and Sweden are ready to join the NATO alliance, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran.
EU Ministers Agree on New Package of Sanctions Against Iran
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU ministers on Monday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, the Swedish EU presidency said. "Ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression. The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters," the presidency said in a tweet, without giving further detail.
Evidence of 'Genocide' Among Brazil's Indigenous Yanomami, Says Minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of "genocide," the country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday. Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami...
Lula Says Brazil and Argentina Will Study Common Currency for Trade
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday said Brazil and Argentina are studying the creation of a common currency to be used in trades between the two countries in order to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar. "Our finance ministers, each with his own...
Turkey's President Says No Support for Sweden's NATO Bid
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president cast serious doubt on NATO's expansion Monday after warning Sweden not to expect support for its bid for membership into the military alliance following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning...
On Ukraine's Frontlines, Polish Paramedic Tends to Wounded Soldiers
WARSAW (Reuters) - Damian Duda, a Polish academic and media worker, was only 25 when he first went to Ukraine as a volunteer combat paramedic in 2014, work he describes as his "private crusade". Almost 10 years on, when Russian bombs started falling over Ukrainian cities at the start of...
Biden Nominates North Korea Human Rights Envoy, First Since 2017
SEOUL (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday nominated a special envoy for human rights in North Korea, moving to fill a post that has been empty since 2017 amid debate over how rights issues fit with efforts to counter Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme. President Joe Biden nominated Julie Turner,...
Huge protest in Israel over rightwing government’s judicial changes
Estimated 100,000 people took to streets in Tel Aviv in what protesters described as ‘fight for Israel’s destiny’
Russia, Syria Restore Syrian Air Base for Joint Use
(Reuters) - Russia and Syria have restored the al-Jarrah military air base in Syria's north to be jointly used, Russia's Defence Ministry said late on Monday. "Russian and Syrian military personnel restored the destroyed al-Jarrah airfield," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. "The joint basing of aviation of...
Russia, Estonia Expel Ambassadors Amid 'Destroyed' Relations
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other's countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d'affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine. In a show of solidarity with...
WHO Urges 'Immediate Action' After Cough Syrup Deaths
LONDON (Reuters) -The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year. In 2022, more than 300 children - mainly aged under 5 - in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of...
