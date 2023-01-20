ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
HARRISBURG, PA
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York

WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program …. WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. Wintry-mix creates slick roads | Eyewitness News …. Wintry-mix creates slick roads | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Preventing salt from...
YORK, PA
Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of …. Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home …. WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg to begin homeless encampment clean-up

The City of Harrisburg has stated that the clean-up effort under the Mulberry Street bridge will begin Tuesday. The City of Harrisburg has stated that the clean-up effort under the Mulberry Street bridge will begin Tuesday. 2023 Tax season has officially begun. 2023 Tax season has officially begun. Teen charged...
HARRISBURG, PA
End PA wildlife killing contests

It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg homeless encampment's last day

Time is up for homeless residents in Harrisburg to leave the area under the Mulberry Street bridge. One volunteer was there to help the last few homeless residents move. "I got a call today and the truck is always ready to pitch in,” volunteer, Terry Lemley said. Lemley used...
HARRISBURG, PA
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
YORK, PA
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. Police investigating Cumberland County gun store …. Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. 2023 Tax season has officially begun. 2023 Tax season has officially begun. Teen charged with pistol-whipping man...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
HANOVER, PA
Polar plunge to help Special Olympics held in York County

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 750 Midstate residents took part in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA) annual Capital Area Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gifford Pinchot State Park. “Well, you have to mentally prepare yourself. I kind of pep myself up mentally, and just go in. (I) go...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash. Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
YORK COUNTY, PA
150 dimes and a baker's dozen stamps go viral in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — Parking tickets are usually an inconvenience and not a whole lot of fun to pay. However, someone in Lititz recently made some noise by paying a ticket to the jingle of 150 dimes. "We get people paying [in] change," Lititz Borough Police Detective Sergeant Stephen Detz...
LITITZ, PA
‘An unbelievable true story’: How York police solved the bizarre case of Thomas Hayden

The whiteboard in the York County District Attorney’s office was a mess. Chief prosecutor Tim Barker had outlined the case on the board, listing witnesses and the evidence his team would be introducing during the trial and the connections among them and what they meant for proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of Virginia Hayden, accused of killing her husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who had disappeared a decade ago.

