Manatee County, FL

Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WATCH: Sarasota Police officer seriously injured after suspect bites hand

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police officer was seriously injured during the apprehension of an individual wanted for domestic battery. According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 2800-block of Goodrich Avenue on Saturday for a domestic incident. The victim told police she was five weeks pregnant and said that Darryl Williams,38, had grabbed her and tossed her around the house. Williams was gone when officers arrived, and a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman was issued.
SARASOTA, FL
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said. A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI...
BRADENTON, FL
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting

A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL

