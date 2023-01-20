Read full article on original website
Man accused of seriously hurting Sarasota officer by biting hand during arrest
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after beating a pregnant woman and injuring an officer, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a house off Goodrich Avenue on reports of domestic battery. A woman, who...
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man accused of attacking pregnant woman bites Sarasota officer during arrest
A Sarasota police officer was injured after the suspect she was helping arrest bit her on the hand, according to body cam video released by the Sarasota Police Department.
WATCH: Sarasota Police officer seriously injured after suspect bites hand
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police officer was seriously injured during the apprehension of an individual wanted for domestic battery. According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 2800-block of Goodrich Avenue on Saturday for a domestic incident. The victim told police she was five weeks pregnant and said that Darryl Williams,38, had grabbed her and tossed her around the house. Williams was gone when officers arrived, and a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman was issued.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Pinellas deputy fired after being 'weird,' 'creepy' toward female coworker
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is out of a job after he continually acted "weird" and "creepy" toward a new female coworker, inappropriately touched her and then lied about his conduct, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Timothy Lafave, 48, was fired for violating the...
3 people shot blocks away from crash in Bradenton
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail Monday evening.
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said. A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI...
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
St. Pete police: 28-year-old arrested in connection to body found in retention pond off Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man connected to the death of a missing person back in December. Amjad Namrouti, 28, was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Jamie Hobdy, who was found in a retention pond. On Dec. 9, police...
Man arrested in kidnappings, including in Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve related a person to 2 kidnappings, including one in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage earlier this month in which the sufferer was raped. The different kidnapping occurred in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa condo...
Deputies Searching For Man Who Stole A Dozen Bottles Of Champagne From Florida Publix
POLK COUNTY. Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the man pictured in the photo above. According to deputies, on December 27th at about 1:45 pm, he entered the Publix store at 1090 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven
Polk County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Stolen Car Found Sinking In Poinciana Lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect that stole an idling car and dumped it in a Poinciana lake on Sunday. According to investigators, at around 8:50 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle sinking
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting
A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man for DUI crash
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man after two people were hurt in crash in Charlotte County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a two-vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard on Saturday.
More people come forward about Lakeland officers use of excessive force
A growing number of people are claiming they were violently beaten by Lakeland police officers. This comes as three officers were recently reassigned to modified duty as the department investigates.
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
Hit and run driver removed from car and revived with CPR and Narcan® after crash on Bay Pines Boulevard
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a reckless driver in the area of Bay Pines Boulevard and 95th Street at approximately 5:59 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. A caller informed the Pinellas County Regional 9-1-1 Communications Center that a driver was crashing his vehicle...
Rep. Steube returns home from Sarasota hospital after 25-foot fall
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) was discharged from Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday after falling from a ladder at his home earlier this week.
