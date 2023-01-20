Jefferson County’s proposal for a special election for state Senate denied due to insufficient polling places

Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
etxview.com
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Montana leaders look at future of drug treatment courts
This legislative session, lawmakers are considering whether to make an investment to keep eight drug treatment courts around the state going in the coming years.
Residents call for safety improvements to love lane
Residents have raised concerns about the intersection of Durston Road and Love Lane and are asking for something to be done.
Resident reacts to Bozeman Health's drafting land use plan for Highland Glen
A popular recreational spot called Highland Glen may be turned into a commercial area in the future according to Bozeman Health’s draft land plan.
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
NBCMontana
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman PD report two people were killed in a semi-truck crash Friday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police officers were dispatched to the E Main Interchange off of I-90 for a semi-truck on the railroad tracks. Two people were found to be trapped inside the truck and additional resources were directed to the crash location, the Bozeman Police Department reported. Officers worked with...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reasons for people to...
Loved Bozeman Businesses Might Be Getting ‘Review Bombed’ By Nasty Rivals
It's a good thing most people know not to trust every online review you read about a local business. Recently, there have been some elaborate, yet oddly non-specific, extremely negative reviews for some reputable Bozeman area restaurants. These are the kind of businesses that have been around for a very...
NBCMontana
2 killed in semi crash on I-90 in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department officials say two people were killed in a semitruck crash on Interstate 90 in Bozeman early Friday morning. Multiple first responders were called in after receiving reports of a semi off the interstate around 3:20 a.m. Officials say the victims had to be...
Investigation continues into cause of mobile home fire in Bozeman
Three people in a mobile home were able to get out of the house safely Sunday morning. It is unknown what caused the fire, and the investigation is on going.
This Montana City Gets Big Ideas to Reclaim It’s Glory Days
Once dubbed "The Richest Hill On Earth", Butte, Montana is prime for a renaissance. A new chapter of economic prosperity. We asked Montanans for suggestions about what industry might be the catalyst to Butte's rebirth. There's not one person I know who isn't rooting for Butte. Everyone in Montana seems...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
Popular Belgrade restaurant back open following fire in 2021
For 14 long months, Center Ice Cafe sat closed and dark while the Belgrade Community anxiously waited for it to reopen again.
