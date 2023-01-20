If you go skiing you’re going to have some wipes outs, it’s just part of the game. There are wipeouts though, and then there are yard sales. A yard sale is a skiing term for when you wreck so bad you leave your equipment strewn down the slope. It’s a wreck so bad your stuff is just laying around like old gear for sale at a yard sale. Oftentimes after a yard sale, other skiers will have to come to ask if you’re alive. You might question ever skiing again. Going down on the steepest ski slope in the country though? That’s a whole different level of wreckage.

CRESTED BUTTE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO