The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

The smackdown of snow: Who’s best, Utah or Colorado? | Vince Bzdek

It’s been a glorious week of snowfall in the land of champagne powder. The first storm last Monday dropped 5-10 inches on the northern and central mountains, and 10-20+ in the southern mountains. The second storm on Wednesday sprinkled double digits on top of that, and a third storm on Friday was icing on the snowcake, leaving some ski areas with 4 feet of fresh powder for the week. Wolf Creek measured 5!
COLORADO STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Little Rock, Arkansas to Yellowstone National Park

This road trip cuts through the Midwest with incredible landmarks on the way – from mountainous Denver and Grand Teton National Park to Kansas City and the carved rock face of Mount Rushmore. You'll end up at Yellowstone National Park, where you can indulge in the hot springs, mud pots and hydrothermal features offered by this famous outdoor paradise.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OutThere Colorado

Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West

According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Here’s What It’s Like To Wipe Out On The Steepest Ski Slope In America

If you go skiing you’re going to have some wipes outs, it’s just part of the game. There are wipeouts though, and then there are yard sales. A yard sale is a skiing term for when you wreck so bad you leave your equipment strewn down the slope. It’s a wreck so bad your stuff is just laying around like old gear for sale at a yard sale. Oftentimes after a yard sale, other skiers will have to come to ask if you’re alive. You might question ever skiing again. Going down on the steepest ski slope in the country though? That’s a whole different level of wreckage.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO

