With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s easy to get caught up in our daily routine of work, home-life, chores and more, but we rarely add or prioritize our own wellness on our ever growing list of “to-dos.” When it comes to self-care and wellness, consistency is key, which is why our editors have rounded up what we believe are some of the best wellness and spa memberships in the country to get you started on making you your number-one priority this year.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO