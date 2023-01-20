Read full article on original website
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, A Fisherman's Paradise - Charter Boat Options and Other Fishing Opportunitieshard and smartMiami, FL
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
iheart.com
New Brightline Station In Boca Raton Has Been "Wildly Successful"
The mayor of Boca Raton says a new train station has been very popular in his city. "(The) Brightline station opened up on December 21 and the first four weeks have been wildly successful." Scott Singer says the high-speed rail line is even looking into changing their schedule based on...
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
calleochonews.com
Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023
These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
tourcounsel.com
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Sweetwater, Florida
More than 250 stores and a large selection of discount brands make Dolphin Mall one of the best known and busiest shopping centers in Miami. These are the most outstanding areas of the Dolphin Mall shopping center:. Las Ramblas: it is a lively square full of restaurants and entertainment centers.
southbeachtopchefs.com
The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?
After dropping $19 million on the ground-floor retail space at the Miami Beach boutique condominium Marea at the end of 2021, Robert Rivani wasn’t finished. The Black Lion Investment Group founder immediately began eyeing another prime retail space down the street owned by the same sellers, A&D Group Realty’s Domenico Albano and Americo D’Agostini.
Miami New Times
Rigged Rent? Residents Allege Massive Price-Fixing Scheme in Miami Apartment Market
Miami ranks as one of the worst cities in the country for housing affordability, if not dead last. The crisis deteriorated last year as the Miami metro area experienced an unparalleled annual spike in housing costs, pushing countless residents to work long hours only to fall short on their bills.
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Grows Miami Footprint with Acquisition of Newly Built 420-Unit Oak Enclave Miami Apartment Community
MIAMI, FL - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to HGI's growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI's ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
John Ruiz Provides Potential Stadium Update
Ruiz To Reveal Potential Stadium Plans During Miami Hurricanes Spring Game
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Real Estate Registers Second-Biggest Condo Sales Year Ever
MIAMI — Broward County real estate recorded its second-best condo sales year ever in 2022 and annual total sales finished No. 6 all-time in county history, according to 2022 year-end and December 2022 statistics released today by the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
charter flights from miami to carrbian islands
Charter flights from Miami to Caribbean islands are a convenient and efficient way to travel to some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world. These flights are operated by private companies and offer a variety of options for travelers, including non-stop flights and customized itineraries.
The News Cafe to Reopen in 2023
Originally planned for last spring, the reopening has faced delays
newbeauty.com
5 Spa and Wellness Resort Memberships You’ll Want to Check Out This Year
With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s easy to get caught up in our daily routine of work, home-life, chores and more, but we rarely add or prioritize our own wellness on our ever growing list of “to-dos.” When it comes to self-care and wellness, consistency is key, which is why our editors have rounded up what we believe are some of the best wellness and spa memberships in the country to get you started on making you your number-one priority this year.
Disdwet Restaurant to Open in Boynton Beach
The new takeout spot will soon start serving up Haitian cuisine on Boynton Beach Blvd
So, how much do you need to make to live in South Florida?
FORT LAUDERDALE - With rent skyrocketing and higher interest rates on homes, the truth is it's expensive to live in South Florida, but one homeowner says there are options. Two years ago the market was very different. Buyers could negotiate just about anything because sellers wanted their homes off their hands with the looming global pandemic.Now, things are way different. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, in Miami Dade County the median household is $57,815. In Broward County they're making a little more, coming in at $64,522. However, in order to be a homeowner in Miami, you need...
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff about the uncertain future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and how that is impacting the district now and moving forward.
