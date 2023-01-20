ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville

The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering for their outdoor pool was destroyed on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday, January 23, 2023 after he is accused of the murder of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh who were found shot to death in June 2021.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant

The Hallmark angles have landed in the Upstate! The Biltmore Estate is home to the cast and crew to launch the first movie of the 2023 filming season. This 40's themed movie will draw you back in time to the golden age of Hollywood, where things aren't always as they seem.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire Safety Day

OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: Jan 23

OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

'A Biltmore Christmas' movie production underway

A man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. The judge couldn't set bond since suspect was already out on bond for another crime. Today is the first day of trial for Alex Murdaugh to determine if he is guilty of murdering his wife and son. Potential jurors are being selected for the trial.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Jury selection in Murdaugh trial starts Monday

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Murdaugh Trial Begins

OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Four Legged Friends: Dingo

OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Owner cited after 6 dogs attack victims in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County. Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive near Seneca. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Water quality returns to normal range along street in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced the Pickens Water Department flushed out waterlines on Wilford Street to pull chlorine through the lines on Sunday. Officials said the ph and chlorine tests returned to normal after the process was completed. However, they added that residents could experience...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are committed to getting answers about roads you want fixed around the Upstate. From potholes, to patches, to cracks in the pavement, we have heard your concerns about Fews Bridge Road. “Quite frankly, we just hope that it gets done before some real...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

