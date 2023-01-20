Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville
The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering for their outdoor pool was destroyed on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday, January 23, 2023 after he is accused of the murder of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul Murdaugh who were found shot to death in June 2021.
FOX Carolina
Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant
The Hallmark angles have landed in the Upstate! The Biltmore Estate is home to the cast and crew to launch the first movie of the 2023 filming season. This 40's themed movie will draw you back in time to the golden age of Hollywood, where things aren't always as they seem.
FOX Carolina
Fire Safety Day
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: Jan 23
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
'A Biltmore Christmas' movie production underway
A man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. The judge couldn't set bond since suspect was already out on bond for another crime. Today is the first day of trial for Alex Murdaugh to determine if he is guilty of murdering his wife and son. Potential jurors are being selected for the trial.
FOX Carolina
Jury selection in Murdaugh trial starts Monday
Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Jury selection is taking place for the first few days of the trial for Alex Murdaugh. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is live outside the courthouse with details. Four...
FOX Carolina
PHOTOS: Inflatable pool covering vandalized at YMCA of Greenville facility Saturday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The YMCA of Greenville is asking for the community to help find the person responsible for destroying their pool covering at one of their facilities. According to a spokesperson for the non-profit, on Saturday night someone broke into the Caine Halter Family YMCA’s outdoor pool...
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh Trial Begins
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Four Legged Friends: Dingo.
FOX Carolina
Four Legged Friends: Dingo
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
National cheer groups file motions in lawsuit related to Rockstar Cheer allegations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Court records show that the USA Federation of Sports Cheering (USA Cheer) and U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) recently filed motions to dismiss lawsuits alleging that victims were abused by coaches and organizations connected to the groups. The first lawsuit, filed in early September, accused...
FOX Carolina
No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
FOX Carolina
Owner cited after 6 dogs attack victims in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County. Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive near Seneca. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.
FOX Carolina
Water quality returns to normal range along street in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced the Pickens Water Department flushed out waterlines on Wilford Street to pull chlorine through the lines on Sunday. Officials said the ph and chlorine tests returned to normal after the process was completed. However, they added that residents could experience...
FOX Carolina
New Washington Heights neighborhood continue pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape
Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
FOX Carolina
Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are committed to getting answers about roads you want fixed around the Upstate. From potholes, to patches, to cracks in the pavement, we have heard your concerns about Fews Bridge Road. “Quite frankly, we just hope that it gets done before some real...
Comments / 0