ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Linda García
3d ago

So Fricken Adorable 🐕🐾🐾 He looks so cute carrying his little Fur Baby. DOGS R TRULY A GIFT FROM GOD. B sure u wake him, lol Sending Huggs n Prayers to Family Especially the Fur Baby 🙏🤗🤗🤗🐾🐾🐕💞💞

Reply
15
Live Wire
1d ago

If you ever have the chance to own a golden don’t think twice, just do it you will never regret it

Reply(1)
6
Related
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Hilariously Locks Cat Sibling in Shower Like It's NBD

Ask any parent of multiple children if their kids tease each other and play pranks on each other and the answer is probably a resounding yes. Well, the same can be said for pet parents of multiple fur babies because they can, on occasion, be just as funny and naughty as their human counterparts.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle

When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
pethelpful.com

Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker

Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
pethelpful.com

Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload

We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Life-Sized Stuffed Animal Is Downright Hilarious

We'd say that 99% of the toys we get our dogs, they absolutely love. But there is always a slight chance they don't like it and well, this Golden Retriever definitely falls into that small category. TikTok user @sammythegolden247 received the surprise of his life. His parents surprised him with...
Tyla

Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate

People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees Deemed 'Bitter Baby Mama' for Not Letting Dad See His Babies

There’s no question that moms are very protective, especially animal moms. Unlike human moms, animal moms won’t even let the father see the babies sometimes. They keep the little ones close to them and most of the time, they do all the work themselves. Even if others offer to help, they won’t accept.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts

Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy